His replacement, Sir Keir Starmer, has drawn the ire of the left of the Labour party after a series of u-turns on issues such as rail nationalisation, scrapping tuition fees and raising the top rate of income tax.

Speaking at the party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, Mr Starmer appeared to take a dig at his predecessor as he said Labour was "no longer in thrall to gesture politics, no longer a party of protest".

Mr Corbyn, who has been barred from standing for the party at the next general election, offered his own thoughts shortly after the speech.

As the Labour leadership rolls out the red carpet for climate vandals, arms firms and private healthcare, thousands of us are organising for the bold change this country needs.



We will keep campaigning for social justice and peace.



We are the movement for the many, not the few. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 10, 2023

Mr Corbyn was suspended from the Labour party in 2020 following his reaction to a report into anti-semitism during his time as leader.

He said anti-semitism was "absolutely abhorrent" and that "one anti-Semite [in the Labour Party] is one too many" but alleged "the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".

Mr Corbyn was suspended by the party in light of his comments and reiterated: "I've made absolutely clear that those who deny there has been an anti-Semitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong.

"It's also undeniable that a false impression has been created of the number of members accused of anti-Semitism, as polling shows: that is what has been overstated, not the seriousness of the problem."

In March of this year Labour's national committee barred him from standing for his seat in Islington North under the party banner, though he can still contest the seat he's held since 1983 as an independent.