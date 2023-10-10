Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has criticised his former party for "rolling out the red carpet" for "climate vandals, arms firms and private healthcare".
The MP for Islington North led the party into the 2017 and 2019 elections, but stood down after a comprehensive defeat in the latter.
His replacement, Sir Keir Starmer, has drawn the ire of the left of the Labour party after a series of u-turns on issues such as rail nationalisation, scrapping tuition fees and raising the top rate of income tax.
Speaking at the party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, Mr Starmer appeared to take a dig at his predecessor as he said Labour was "no longer in thrall to gesture politics, no longer a party of protest".
Mr Corbyn, who has been barred from standing for the party at the next general election, offered his own thoughts shortly after the speech.
As the Labour leadership rolls out the red carpet for climate vandals, arms firms and private healthcare, thousands of us are organising for the bold change this country needs.— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 10, 2023
We will keep campaigning for social justice and peace.
We are the movement for the many, not the few.
Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "As the Labour leadership rolls out the red carpet for climate vandals, arms firms and private healthcare, thousands of us are organising for the bold change this country needs.
"We will keep campaigning for social justice and peace.
"We are the movement for the many, not the few."
Mr Corbyn was suspended from the Labour party in 2020 following his reaction to a report into anti-semitism during his time as leader.
Read More: Keir Starmer Labour conference speech: the key points
He said anti-semitism was "absolutely abhorrent" and that "one anti-Semite [in the Labour Party] is one too many" but alleged "the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".
Mr Corbyn was suspended by the party in light of his comments and reiterated: "I've made absolutely clear that those who deny there has been an anti-Semitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong.
"It's also undeniable that a false impression has been created of the number of members accused of anti-Semitism, as polling shows: that is what has been overstated, not the seriousness of the problem."
In March of this year Labour's national committee barred him from standing for his seat in Islington North under the party banner, though he can still contest the seat he's held since 1983 as an independent.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel