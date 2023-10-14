Why do you go there?

It is perfect and has it all: the sea, lovely coastal walks, great fish and chip shops, terrific farm produce. And it is pretty too. We have a wee cottage there, which is convenient because my partner is a professor at St Andrews. It is handy when she is teaching.

How often do you go?

It depends on my schedule. When I’m writing, I’m probably there half the time.

How did you discover it?

I knew it first during my childhood, then started going back more recently when I was an adult. The last weekend I spent with my parents when my dad was still alive was in Pittenweem. He died very suddenly just before my first book came out [in 1987].

The last picture I have of him is sitting on the seawall at Pittenweem looking well and happy. A couple of weeks later he was no longer with us. It has all sorts of memories and connotations for me.

The coastal path has been a relatively recent rediscovery. It offers some spectacular walks, especially around Fife Ness. I like to get out to walk and watch the sea in all its moods.

It constantly changes. The sea and the sky. As does the view across the Forth from my workroom. Some days I can see Berwick Law and it almost looks like I could reach out my hand and touch it. Other days, the whole of East Lothian disappears in the haar.

What’s your favourite memory?

A cold, crisp and clear night at New Year. We sat at the bottom of the garden with a whisky and the fire bowl lit. We could see all the stars across the sky and also see the lights of East Lothian.

At the bells, we walked along to the harbour. Some people let off fireworks. We could see, almost in a succession, the fireworks in the towns from Edinburgh, right along the coast. It was magical.

Who do you take?

My partner Jo. We have friends who visit regularly. They will sit in the garden and say, “I can’t believe this view, it’s so beautiful…” We see dolphins and whales and the most amazing seabirds.

What do you take?

We don’t need much, usually just some books. There is food and drink available right on our doorstep, including at the fantastic Futtle brewery at Bowhouse Farm.

The East Neuk Kilnhouse has the most astonishing smoked salmon and smoked haddock. Kedgeree has become one of our staples as a result. We occasionally get shellfish, such as lobsters and crab claws, then the next day I can make a bisque to rival anything you will get in the south of France.

What do you leave behind?

Life in the city, full of bustle and things that need to be done.

Sum it up in five words.

It’s where my heart belongs.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

Alaska. I would like to go on a cruise to see the glaciers and icebergs before we lose them for good.

Past Lying, a new Karen Pirie thriller, by Val McDermid (Sphere, £22), is out now