Where is it?
The East Neuk of Fife.
Why do you go there?
It is perfect and has it all: the sea, lovely coastal walks, great fish and chip shops, terrific farm produce. And it is pretty too. We have a wee cottage there, which is convenient because my partner is a professor at St Andrews. It is handy when she is teaching.
How often do you go?
It depends on my schedule. When I’m writing, I’m probably there half the time.
How did you discover it?
I knew it first during my childhood, then started going back more recently when I was an adult. The last weekend I spent with my parents when my dad was still alive was in Pittenweem. He died very suddenly just before my first book came out [in 1987].
The last picture I have of him is sitting on the seawall at Pittenweem looking well and happy. A couple of weeks later he was no longer with us. It has all sorts of memories and connotations for me.
The coastal path has been a relatively recent rediscovery. It offers some spectacular walks, especially around Fife Ness. I like to get out to walk and watch the sea in all its moods.
It constantly changes. The sea and the sky. As does the view across the Forth from my workroom. Some days I can see Berwick Law and it almost looks like I could reach out my hand and touch it. Other days, the whole of East Lothian disappears in the haar.
What’s your favourite memory?
A cold, crisp and clear night at New Year. We sat at the bottom of the garden with a whisky and the fire bowl lit. We could see all the stars across the sky and also see the lights of East Lothian.
At the bells, we walked along to the harbour. Some people let off fireworks. We could see, almost in a succession, the fireworks in the towns from Edinburgh, right along the coast. It was magical.
Who do you take?
My partner Jo. We have friends who visit regularly. They will sit in the garden and say, “I can’t believe this view, it’s so beautiful…” We see dolphins and whales and the most amazing seabirds.
What do you take?
We don’t need much, usually just some books. There is food and drink available right on our doorstep, including at the fantastic Futtle brewery at Bowhouse Farm.
The East Neuk Kilnhouse has the most astonishing smoked salmon and smoked haddock. Kedgeree has become one of our staples as a result. We occasionally get shellfish, such as lobsters and crab claws, then the next day I can make a bisque to rival anything you will get in the south of France.
What do you leave behind?
Life in the city, full of bustle and things that need to be done.
Sum it up in five words.
It’s where my heart belongs.
What other travel spot is on your wish list?
Alaska. I would like to go on a cruise to see the glaciers and icebergs before we lose them for good.
Past Lying, a new Karen Pirie thriller, by Val McDermid (Sphere, £22), is out now
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here