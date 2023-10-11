The nominees have been announced for this year's BAFTA Scotland awards, with five nominations for coming-of-age drama Aftersun and two for documentary My Old School.
There are 15 competitive categories for the ceremony on November 19, as well as an audience award voted for by the public and an oustanding contribution award, the winner of which will be announced at a later date.
Leading the nominations with five is Charlotte Wells' Aftersun, which follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.
The drama has been nominated in the best actor, best actress, best feature film, best director (fiction) and best writer (film/television) categories.
Mayflies, the two-part television drama starring Martin Compston has been nominated in three categories and documentary My Old School is up for two awards.
The film, which tells the true story of 'Brandon Lee', a student at Bearsden Academy who was actually a man in his 30s named Brian MacKinnon, has been nominated for best feature film and best director (factual).
Brian Cox has been nominated for his performance as Logan Roy in Succession, while comedian Frankie Boyle is up an award for his documentary Farewell to the Monarchy.
Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow Central. She said: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s BAFTA Scotland Awards, it’s an honour to celebrate and shine a spotlight on brilliant Scottish talent, both behind and in front of the camera…an evening that always fills me with pride and has me skipping out the door completely inspired.”
Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland said: "It’s a great source of pride to be able to bring our creative community together and celebrate another exceptional year in film and television.
"Our nominations this year reflect the incredible standard of work and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals who are committed to telling stories that can reach and resonate globally.
"From first-time nominations for debut performances, to beloved screen veterans, it is so encouraging to see such a diverse range amongst our nominees. Congratulations to all and we can’t wait to celebrate our nominees and winners at the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Sunday 19 November!”
Returning to the red carpet is comedian/actor Sanjeev Kohli, who will be chatting to stars as they arrive, with coverage on BAFTA Scotland’s social media commencing at 15.30. The full ceremony will be available to watch live on BAFTA’s YouTube channel from 17.30, followed by a highlights programme on BBC Scotland later that evening.
The BAFTA Scotland Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen (in partnership with Screen Scotland), the only BAFTA Scotland Award voted on by the public, also returns for 2023. Nominees for the Audience Award will be announced on Monday 16 October at 09.30, with the public vote opening for two weeks. A jury comprised of key players in Scottish media have selected the six individuals who will compete to be the public’s favourite Scot on Screen this year. The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on Sunday 19 November.
The BAFTA Scotland 2023 Outstanding Contribution Award honourees will be announced on Wednesday 25 October.
See the full list of nominees below.
ACTOR FILM
JAMES COSMO My Sailor, My Love
PAUL MESCAL Aftersun
CHINAZA UCHE A Good Person
ACTRESS FILM
FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun
LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean
SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King
ACTOR TELEVISION
BRIAN COX Succession
TONY CURRAN Mayflies
LEWIS GRIBBEN Somewhere Boy
CONOR MCCARRON Dog Days
ACTRESS TELEVISION
IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys
ASHLEY JENSEN Mayflies
LAUREN LYLE Karen Pirie
VINETTE ROBINSON Six Four
DIRECTOR FACTUAL
JONO MCLEOD My Old School
ALICE MCMAHON-MAJOR Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal
MATT PINDER The Hunt for the World's End Killers
DIRECTOR FICTION
JON S. BAIRD Tetris
GARETH BRYN Karen Pirie
CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
ENTERTAINMENT
FRANKIE BOYLE'S FAREWELL TO THE MONARCHY Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4
RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Gemma Whitford - Remarkable TV/BBC Two
SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 5
FACTUAL SERIES
FRED WEST: THE GLASGOW GIRLS Production Team – IWC Media/Sky Crime
THE WOMEN WHO CHANGED MODERN SCOTLAND Production Team – Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland
THREE MOTHERS, TWO BABIES AND A SCANDAL Alice McMahon-Major, Nicole Kleeman, Vari Innes, Naomi Buchanan – Firecrest Films/Amazon Prime Video
FEATURE FILM
AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein, Berny McGurk
WINNERS Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh, Arash Seifie Jamadi
FEATURES
DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team – DSP/BBC Scotland
KIRSTIE AND PHIL'S LOVE IT OR LIST IT Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer, Laura Harding, Jonny Wharton – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 4
THE YORKSHIRE AUCTION HOUSE Craig Hunter, John Redshaw, Diccon Green, Sarah Forster – STV Studios/Really
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
CLEAN Miranda Stern, Reece Cargan
A LONG WINTER Eilidh Munro, Finlay Pretsell
SHACKLE Ainslie Henderson, Keith Duncan, Poppy Ackroyd, Will Anderson
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
THE MYSTERIOUS MR LAGERFELD Michael Waldman, Lorraine McKechnie, David G Hill, Calum Leslie – Finestripe Productions/BBC Two
THE SNOWMAN: THE FILM THAT CHANGED CHRISTMAS Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4
WAR AND JUSTICE: THE CASE OF MARINE A Production Team – Two Rivers Media, Uppercut Films/Channel 4
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
BECOMING FRIDA KAHLO James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Nancy Bornat, Louise Lockwood - Rogan Productions/BBC One
IMAGINE... DOUGLAS STUART: LOVE, HOPE AND GRIT Linda Sands, Tanya Hudson, Alan Yentob, Ed Horne - BBC Studios/BBC One
WHAT KILLED THE WHALE? Production Team - STV Studios/Channel 4
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
GUILT Production Team - Expectation North, Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland
KAREN PIRIE Production Team - World Productions/ITV
MAYFLIES Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Andrea Gibb, Peter Mackie Burns - Synchronicity Films/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
NEIL FORSYTH The Gold
CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun
KRYSTY WILSON-CAIRNS The Good Nurse
