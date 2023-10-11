Leading the nominations with five is Charlotte Wells' Aftersun, which follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl on holiday with her father at a Turkish resort on the eve of his 31st birthday.

The drama has been nominated in the best actor, best actress, best feature film, best director (fiction) and best writer (film/television) categories.

Mayflies, the two-part television drama starring Martin Compston has been nominated in three categories and documentary My Old School is up for two awards.

The film, which tells the true story of 'Brandon Lee', a student at Bearsden Academy who was actually a man in his 30s named Brian MacKinnon, has been nominated for best feature film and best director (factual).

Brian Cox has been nominated for his performance as Logan Roy in Succession, while comedian Frankie Boyle is up an award for his documentary Farewell to the Monarchy.

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow Central. She said: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s BAFTA Scotland Awards, it’s an honour to celebrate and shine a spotlight on brilliant Scottish talent, both behind and in front of the camera…an evening that always fills me with pride and has me skipping out the door completely inspired.”

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland said: "It’s a great source of pride to be able to bring our creative community together and celebrate another exceptional year in film and television.

"Our nominations this year reflect the incredible standard of work and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals who are committed to telling stories that can reach and resonate globally.

"From first-time nominations for debut performances, to beloved screen veterans, it is so encouraging to see such a diverse range amongst our nominees. Congratulations to all and we can’t wait to celebrate our nominees and winners at the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Sunday 19 November!”

Returning to the red carpet is comedian/actor Sanjeev Kohli, who will be chatting to stars as they arrive, with coverage on BAFTA Scotland’s social media commencing at 15.30. The full ceremony will be available to watch live on BAFTA’s YouTube channel from 17.30, followed by a highlights programme on BBC Scotland later that evening.

The BAFTA Scotland Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen (in partnership with Screen Scotland), the only BAFTA Scotland Award voted on by the public, also returns for 2023. Nominees for the Audience Award will be announced on Monday 16 October at 09.30, with the public vote opening for two weeks. A jury comprised of key players in Scottish media have selected the six individuals who will compete to be the public’s favourite Scot on Screen this year. The winner will be announced at the BAFTA Scotland Awards ceremony on Sunday 19 November.

The BAFTA Scotland 2023 Outstanding Contribution Award honourees will be announced on Wednesday 25 October.

See the full list of nominees below.

ACTOR FILM

JAMES COSMO My Sailor, My Love

PAUL MESCAL Aftersun

CHINAZA UCHE A Good Person

ACTRESS FILM

FRANKIE CORIO Aftersun

LUCY HALLIDAY Blue Jean

SALLY HAWKINS The Lost King

ACTOR TELEVISION

BRIAN COX Succession

TONY CURRAN Mayflies



LEWIS GRIBBEN Somewhere Boy



CONOR MCCARRON Dog Days

ACTRESS TELEVISION

IZUKA HOYLE Big Boys

ASHLEY JENSEN Mayflies

LAUREN LYLE Karen Pirie

VINETTE ROBINSON Six Four

DIRECTOR FACTUAL

JONO MCLEOD My Old School

ALICE MCMAHON-MAJOR Three Mothers, Two Babies and a Scandal

MATT PINDER The Hunt for the World's End Killers

DIRECTOR FICTION

JON S. BAIRD Tetris

GARETH BRYN Karen Pirie

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

ENTERTAINMENT

FRANKIE BOYLE'S FAREWELL TO THE MONARCHY Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, John Smith, Gemma Whitford - Remarkable TV/BBC Two

SUSAN CALMAN'S GRAND DAY OUT Production Team – IWC Media/Channel 5

FACTUAL SERIES

FRED WEST: THE GLASGOW GIRLS Production Team – IWC Media/Sky Crime

THE WOMEN WHO CHANGED MODERN SCOTLAND Production Team – Two Rivers Media/BBC Scotland

THREE MOTHERS, TWO BABIES AND A SCANDAL Alice McMahon-Major, Nicole Kleeman, Vari Innes, Naomi Buchanan – Firecrest Films/Amazon Prime Video

FEATURE FILM

AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski

MY OLD SCHOOL Jono McLeod, John Archer, Olivia Lichtenstein, Berny McGurk

WINNERS Hassan Nazer, Nadira Murray, Paul Welsh, Arash Seifie Jamadi

FEATURES

DESIGNING THE HEBRIDES Production Team – DSP/BBC Scotland

KIRSTIE AND PHIL'S LOVE IT OR LIST IT Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer, Laura Harding, Jonny Wharton – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 4

THE YORKSHIRE AUCTION HOUSE Craig Hunter, John Redshaw, Diccon Green, Sarah Forster – STV Studios/Really

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

CLEAN Miranda Stern, Reece Cargan

A LONG WINTER Eilidh Munro, Finlay Pretsell



SHACKLE Ainslie Henderson, Keith Duncan, Poppy Ackroyd, Will Anderson

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

THE MYSTERIOUS MR LAGERFELD Michael Waldman, Lorraine McKechnie, David G Hill, Calum Leslie – Finestripe Productions/BBC Two

THE SNOWMAN: THE FILM THAT CHANGED CHRISTMAS Production Team – Two Rivers Media/Channel 4

WAR AND JUSTICE: THE CASE OF MARINE A Production Team – Two Rivers Media, Uppercut Films/Channel 4

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

BECOMING FRIDA KAHLO James Rogan, Mark Hedgecoe, Nancy Bornat, Louise Lockwood - Rogan Productions/BBC One

IMAGINE... DOUGLAS STUART: LOVE, HOPE AND GRIT Linda Sands, Tanya Hudson, Alan Yentob, Ed Horne - BBC Studios/BBC One

WHAT KILLED THE WHALE? Production Team - STV Studios/Channel 4

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

GUILT Production Team - Expectation North, Happy Tramp North/BBC Scotland

KAREN PIRIE Production Team - World Productions/ITV

MAYFLIES Claire Mundell, Brian Kaczynski, Andrea Gibb, Peter Mackie Burns - Synchronicity Films/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

NEIL FORSYTH The Gold

CHARLOTTE WELLS Aftersun

KRYSTY WILSON-CAIRNS The Good Nurse