Pardon?

I’m talking about the dark comedy drama chronicling the struggles of parenthood.

Does it have a decent pedigree?

It certainly does. The show, which returns to Sky Comedy this week, was co-created by Sherlock star Martin Freeman, alongside comedian and Mock The Week panellist Chris Addison and Oscar-nominated writer Simon Blackwell, whose credits include The Thick of It, The Loop and Veep.

Remind me of the premise.

Freeman and Daisy Haggard play Paul and Ally, a couple with two children. This fourth - and final - run picks up five years on from when we last saw the Worsley family.

As the new series begins, the pair’s 18-year-old son Luke drops a bombshell at Christmas dinner. Meanwhile, their 16-year-old daughter Ava has her world rocked when she meets and instantly falls for a charismatic love interest.

Who is in the cast?

With the kids all grown up, Wreck actor Oscar Kennedy takes over the part of Luke, with newcomer Zoe Athena playing Ava.

Alun Armstrong and Joanna Bacon reprise their roles as Paul’s parents Jim and Jackie, with Stella Gonet playing Ally’s mother Leah and Patrick Baladi as Ally’s business partner Darren.

When can I watch?

Breeders begins on Sky Comedy, tonight, from 10pm. All episodes will be available as a box set on NOW from today.