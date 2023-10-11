Linda Turner will take on the newly created role of head of utilities and infrastructure Scotland and Caroline Campbell joins as senior associate. Both have over 20 years’ experience in the industry in the country and moved from senior roles at Savills.

The company said the office “has been tactically positioned” in Paisley “bordering Glasgow and all key road, rail and air connections”.

It said it will offer “full geographical service coverage” in the country.

James Bailey, managing partner at Gloucester-based Bruton Knowles, said: “I’m sure this will come as no great surprise to many in the industry. We have expanded our bases in the south west, Wales and the north and so a move into Scotland was the natural next step.

“The decision, as ever, was hugely dependent on securing the right team to establish and drive our presence there – so we consider ourselves fortunate that Linda and Caroline were eager to take up the challenge.

“Their reputation is far-reaching and their guidance as to how we develop the team further in Scotland will be invaluable. They have already made a substantial impact. We could not be more delighted and they have the full support of the senior executive team at Bruton Knowles as they bring their plans to fruition.”

Ms Turner said: “This was too great an opportunity to pass up on a personal and career level.

“We expect the team to grow quickly this year – filling key roles and then next year we will need to bring others on board.

"We are already in conversation with some significant utility and infrastructure clients and energy developers in Scotland with some exciting projects. The team in place already has a proven track record and that’s the biggest benefit that we can offer clients in Scotland – and it’s that level of deliverability that sets us apart from day one – a rather unique position.”

Ms Campbell said: “Navigating shifting government policies and regulations introduced by the governing SNP, in partnership with the Green Party, can present issues for all our clients, particularly those in the utilities sector – so our combined knowledge can be hugely beneficial.”

The new Scotland office is the fourteenth for Bruton Knowles and the third to open this year.

Airline axes services to Scottish island

An airline has ended services to a famous Scottish island.

Hebridean Air Services, described as Britain's smallest scheduled airline, made the move because of low passenger numbers, it said. The airline operates services from Oban to islands such as Coll, Tiree and Colonsay including routes subsidised by Argyll and Bute Council.

Skyrora lands European Space Agency contract

Scottish rocket company Skyrora and consortium partners have secured a European Space Agency (ESA) contract to demonstrate a launch relay system that could benefit the global industry.

Skyrora, US-based Viasat, and global IT consultant CGI have been awarded the contract under the Commercial Space Transportation Services programme to demonstrate InRange, which allows continuous transmission of telemetry data during rocket flight from launch to payload deployment.