Our Best New Casino Sites

All British Casino – Our Best New Casino Site for Slingo Games

Pros:

Nice variety of slots and other games

Excellent welcome bonus

10% cashback deal for all players

Cons:

The table games section could be bigger

Payout time can be slow

This is one of the new casino sites that you won’t want to miss if you love playing slots. As well as a big selection of the latest releases, they also run slot tournaments where you look to climb the leaderboard by winning as often as possible.

The rest of the variety on this site comes mainly from the live casino section and the slingo games, which are a sort of cross between slots and bingo. If you decide to take the plunge and sign up, a 100% bonus that can reach as high as £100 will help you ease your way into the site. There’s also 10% cashback for all players.

18+. Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Minimum deposit is £20. No max cash out. See full terms here.

Fun Casino – Our Top New Online British Casino Site

Pros:

Slots tournaments

A mixture of newly released titles and established classics

Great layout with a lot of colour

Cons:

Not a lot of promos for existing users

The FAQ section isn’t as useful as it could be

A 100% bonus of up to £123 is the reward for signing up here as a new player. Once you’re settled in, you’ll find that they’ve got an impressive mixture of games that runs the full range of slots, table games, live dealer game shows and more, all in an easy to navigate site.

There’s a lot to like about this site, which also gives new players confidence since it’s regulated in the UK and only includes games from the biggest and best developers. Perhaps because it’s one of the new online casinos, they appear more focused on offers for new players than for returning users.

18+. Welcome bonus for a new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £123. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Maximum bet while playing with a bonus is £5. Further T&Cs apply.

Great Britain Casino – Our Best New Casino Site for Collecting Free Spins

Pros:

Mega Reel gives up to 500 free spins

A gamified site where you collect trophies by playing

Regular giveaways and offers

Cons:

Not as big a selection of games as some other casinos

Customer support can be slow in responding

When you join the Great Britain Casino, you get to take part in a welcome bonus where you can collect up to 500 free spins on one of the most popular slots. Once you start playing, you’ll find that the presence of huge slots like Fishin’ Frenzy, Eye of Horus and Dynamite Riches Megaways is a big part of the attraction.

Like the best new casino sites, it’s easy to use and welcoming, with a long list of ongoing promotions as well as the chance to earn trophies as you play. Their easy-going approach is seen in the colourful layout and easy navigation. Having said that, in important matters such as banking, there is a professional site where all the most useful methods are accepted and the information is clearly displayed.

18+. New players only. £10 min fund. 65x bonus wagering requirements. Max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250). See full terms here.

Pub Casino – Our Top Site for New Online Casino Players

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £100

Simple, clean website design

Fast registration process

Cons:

Site navigation feels awkward at times

Information can be tricky to find

The Pub Casino website has a rather unusual black-and-white design that is certainly eye-catching but seems a bit unusual for a casino. If you like this design, you’ll be keen to explore the big collection of slots and live table games that they offer, with the likes of NetEnt and Evolution among their best providers.

While it might take you some time to get used to the colour scheme, the rest of this online casino is relatively standard. They accept the banking methods that most of the best British gambling sites accept, and the registration process is simple enough to let you start without any hassles.

18+. New players only. Max bonus is 100% up to £100. Min deposit is £10. No max cash out. Wagering is 40x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Full terms apply.

Swift Casino – Our Best New Casino for Live Game Shows Online

Pros:

Good welcome bonus

A lot of live casino games

Nice choice of banking methods

Cons:

Live chat is sometimes slow

Not a lot of promos for existing players to enjoy

The next on this list of new casino sites in the UK, Swift Casino has a 100% bonus that can reach £50, as well as 50 free spins for new players. Once you sign up and claim this welcome package, you can start to explore a big collection of varied games where slots rub shoulders with table games.

You’ll find a lot of big prizes if you head into the jackpots tab, where titles include The Goonies Jackpot King, Fluffy Favourites Fairground and Epic Ape II Jackpot Blitz. This casino gets all the basics right, so it’s easy to get started and feel confident about moving funds back and forward as needed.

18+. First deposit only. Max bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. Further T&Cs apply.

VegasLand – Our Best Casino Site for a Slick Online Vegas Experience

Pros:

Drops and wins included

Plenty of varied games

Professional approach to responsible gambling

Cons:

High rollers might run into issues with the withdrawal limits

Not many RNG table games

The VegasLand site is attractively designed and certainly brings a bit of glamour to your screen. It’s laid out to let you easily choose from game categories, including slots and table games, with new releases and featured games in their categories.

Signing up is easily done, with a wide range of banking options and a big welcome bonus that gets you playing with extra funds. You might also like the inclusion of slots tournaments with big prize pools you can try to claim by winning and climbing the leaderboard.

18+. New depositing players only. Welcome package split over 3 deposits. Min 1st deposit £10. Min 2nd and 3rd deposit £20. See full terms here.

Luckster – Our Top Casino Online for New Player Bonus Package

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £200

Great home page with big game icons

Varied set of providers

Cons:

Support isn’t 24/7

Some withdrawal methods can take a few days

There are plenty of games to catch your attention on the next of the new casino sites on the list. Luckster is a good-looking site that’s authorised to operate in the UK. They’ve taken a sensible approach by adding classic slots like Legacy of Dead and Big Bass Bonanza, as well as many of the latest releases.

Moving around their site is easy and it only takes a moment to find out the basic information on issues such as banking and registration. Sign up, and you’ll be playing with bonus funds in just a few minutes, thanks to the welcome bonus that’s easy to claim once you’ve joined the site and made your first deposit.

18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. Welcome package splits over 3 deposits. 35x Wagering requirement applies to match up bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

BritainBet – Our Best Site for Earning New Online Casino Rewards

Pros:

Visually pleasing layout

Lots of the best new games

Collect rewards as you play

Cons:

Not yet a highly-recognised brand

The live casino lacks a bit of variety

This site is likely to be a completely new name to a lot of players, so you want to take a close look at what they offer. It turns out to be a well-stocked casino that is particularly strong on slots but the live casino is slightly less impressive as they’ve opted for more classic versions than the latest innovative game show-style.

Overall, this is a solid casino, particularly for someone who is most interested in slots on the best new casino sites. The chance to earn rewards along the way is another bonus, as this may give you an incentive to carry on playing for longer than would otherwise be the case.

18+. New players only. Wager from real balance first. 50X wager the bonus. Contribution varies per game. Selected games only. Full terms apply.

10bet – Our Best Casino with Streamlined Registration for New Customers

Pros:

50 free spins as part of welcome bonus

All the top payment methods are accepted

Uncluttered displays

Cons:

Not many promos for existing players

A few big providers are missing

The first thing likely to jump out at you here is that there are many different ways of playing their slots. With jackpot slots, Megaways games and drops & wins, you can choose exactly how you want to play. If you prefer the action in live casino games, there is a good selection that runs from classic versions of baccarat to the latest game show fun.

In terms of the logistics, getting signed up as a new player is as simple as on any of these new casino sites. You need to type in a few personal details and verify your identity. After that, claim your welcome bonus when you make your first deposit and you’re ready to start playing.

18+. New customers only. Wager bonus 40x within 15 days. Max winnings = £500. Free spins validity: 15 days. Free spins max winnings = £100. Stake contribution per eligible games. Full T&Cs apply.

Casumo – Our Top New Site for Earning Casino Points

Pros:

100% bonus and 20 free spins

Interesting slot tournaments

Thousands of games

Cons:

Limited number of table games

High wagering requirements on bonuses

You’ll be struck by the bright and welcoming feel when you enter this casino. As usual, the first step is to collect the welcome package, although you need to pay attention to the 30x wagering requirements on the bonus funds and free spins that you’re awarded when you make your first deposit.

After that’s been done, there are lots of varied games to look at here. The slots category is where you’ll find most of their games, but the Casumo live casino also has a decent range of blackjack and roulette versions, in particular. Good customer service means that you’re unlikely to ever have any problems that can’t be quickly resolved.

18+. New UK customers only. Opt-in required. 20 bonus spins on “Sahara Riches Cash Collect” and 100% deposit bonus up to £25 on first deposit. See full terms here.

Betway – Most Exclusive Games among Best New Casino Sites

Pros:

Big brand that has a great reputation

Lots of ways of playing games

Strong on safe, responsible gambling

Cons:

No-frills site design

Most promos are designed for slot players

Betway has clearly put a huge amount of effort into creating one of the most interesting new casino sites. As well as the games you’ll see elsewhere, they have a big range of branded and exclusive games like Betway Cash Megaways, Nevada Nights and Cash Box.

There’s certainly enough here to keep you playing regularly, and they’ve got the big-brand name to back it up, too. This is a betting site where you’ll feel confident about being treated well, and it’s easy to find out the latest information on banking, bonuses and other vital pieces of information.

18+. New customers only. Opt-in required. 100% match bonus up to £50 on first deposit of £10+. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Full T&Cs apply.

Unibet – Our Best New Casino Site for Starting with a Small Deposit

Pros:

A £10 deposit gets a £50 bonus

100 free spins on Starburst for new players

Lots of valuable guides and information

Cons:

High wagering requirements

Not all slots count towards playthrough requirements

Unibet is another of the new casino sites backed by a strong, respected gambling brand. They have an interesting welcome offer, as you get a lot of extra funds but the wagering requirements are 50x and not all slots count. This means that you can play a lot for free, but it’ll be difficult to get funds you can withdraw.

Once you’re ready to start playing, you get the typical options, such as slots and live casino games. Each of the tabs is populated with a mixture of big games, new releases and some exclusive titles. So, there’s a lot for you to sample when you start playing.

18+. New customers only. Minimum deposit £10 and get £40 in casino bonus funds. Debit card only. Up to 50x wagering. Read full terms here.

Main Factors to Consider When Choosing a New Casino Site

Finding new casino sites isn’t difficult, as this is a fast-growing market where new casinos spring up all the time. However, when you’re looking for somewhere to play for real cash, you need to be careful that you find the right site for your needs. That’s why this checklist is going to let you see how all the top casinos compare to one another.

Overall Impression of the Casino

This is where you consider the overall look of the site when you first enter it. Does it look attractive and easy to navigate? If you decide to sign up, is it a short and simple process with no hassles? You don’t need to be an expert in new casino sites to understand at first glance if one looks good or not. Just flick between a few pages and see whether it looks like the kind of place you’d enjoy visiting regularly. Some UK casinos are slick and professional, while others go for a fun theme, so there’s something for every taste.

Casino Features

While new casino sites are generally fairly simple, you might come across useful features that make them easier and more enjoyable to use. These include live chat, tournament play and a good FAQ section. Most features aren’t strictly essential, but they can help you to feel more comfortable and ready to play.

Bonuses and Promotions

The welcome package for new players is one of the key aspects that helps people to make up their minds about which casino to join. The amount of the bonus is vital, but you also need to consider the T&Cs, such as the playthrough requirements, which let you see if there’s a good chance of withdrawing real cash or if you’re just probably going to be playing for fun. Don’t just look at the welcome package, as some casinos have deals for returning players, too.

Casino Game Catalogue

The very best new online casinos have hundreds or even thousands of great games, with their slots usually making up the biggest percentage of the total. These games are created by third-party providers like NetEnt, Microgaming and Pragmatic Play, which is why you’ll often see the same games on a number of different sites. You could try making a list of your favourite games or providers and then looking for a casino that has all of them in one place.

Live Casino Offerings

With live games, the best new casino sites give you a way of playing with a live dealer or presenter directly on your screen. Versions typically include popular table games such as blackjack and roulette, with new variants including exciting game shows where the presenter spins a wheel or throws some dice. Again, they’re created by third-party companies, including Evolution and Pragmatic, so you’re going to see the same games on different casinos. This means that it’s a question of looking for the live collection that best suits you.

Available Payments

The issue of moving money back and forward isn’t the most interesting aspect of playing casino games, but it’s one of those practical matters that you should put some thought into before signing up anywhere. The biggest British casinos tend to offer payment methods you’ll be familiar with, such as debit cards and electronic wallets. If you need to use something less commonly accepted, you might need to look around to find out which casinos are going to accept it.

Customer Service

Finally, the customer service aspect of an online casino is difficult to gauge until you have to actually ask them to answer a question or resolve an issue. This is made more complicated with new casino sites, as you might not find examples of online customer reviews to help you.

Established vs. New Casino Sites

Since you’ve been looking at the most important aspects of new casino sites, this is a good moment to think about whether new casinos offer benefits that existing sites don’t. It’s an interesting point as it seems likely that you’ll come across a mixture of older and newer casinos when you’re searching for somewhere to play. The following are some of the key pros and cons of new casinos you’ll come across.

New casino sites tend to use the latest design technology to be easier to navigate and use. You aren’t going to find outdated or bug-filled sites if you choose a newly launched casino, as the site will be freshly created and ready to use. They may look simple, but you can be sure that a highly-rated casino site will give you a slick, modern experience.

You’ll also get a secure experience, as these sites are developed using the latest technology to ensure that you can register and add funds without worrying about that score.

You can be sure that a new casino has an up-to-date selection of the latest games. While older casinos are updated with new games, you might find that they still have a lot of older titles that you’re not particularly interested in trying.

Expect to find attractive welcome bonuses on the top new casino sites. Older sites may have bonuses, too, but if you’ve signed up for them in the past, you won’t be able to claim a bonus to start playing again now.

Newer casinos often have a gamified approach where you can participate in tournaments, spin a special wheel or otherwise do something different to make your time there more interesting.

Look out for mobile apps that you can download from the newest casinos as well.

On the negative side, new casinos probably won’t have a lot of online reviews that you can use to find out what other people think of them.

They may also be from new brands that you’ve never heard of before and don’t yet fully understand.

New Online Casino Sites – Their Features

The setup on new casino sites is generally very simple to look at, which means that you might not realise everything that’s going on under the surface. In terms of the features you should be aware of, the following are some of the most important points.

Good new casino sites will take advantage of the latest technology to give you a smooth gaming experience. This is why, for example, you can now play easily in your browser or on any mobile device and get exactly the same quality experience every time.

You’ll also find innovative new casino games and the latest variations. This means you can look for slots packed with features and jackpots or live games that add a unique twist to the table games that all know and love.

New payment methods are also added, giving their players more convenient ways of adding funds and taking out their winnings. This means that the likes of new online wallets and prepaid debit cards are added once they’ve been classed as acceptable for online gambling use.

Increased security measures are also crucial features, as they keep your details safe. Look for SSL encryption and other new technology that lowers the risk of your personal data falling into the wrong hands.

More competitive bonuses and rewards are common as the sites look to make their mark in the industry. They’re starting out with no customers, so they need to look for ways to make the casino attractive and encourage new members to sign up with them rather than go elsewhere.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in the casino industry is a growing trend. The operators use AI tools to analyse player data, which can help them decide which promos to offer or which games a certain player might be most interested in trying. This should eventually lead to a more customised and personalised experience.

FAQ

What games do new online casino sites offer?

You can look forward to finding a mixture of slots, table games, live dealer games and more. A great example of how these games are evolving can be seen when you look at the live casino element. While this started with basic versions of timeless table games, now you can see fascinating variants with extras such as multipliers and bonuses, as well as game shows with innovative gameplay. Slots have also evolved, with new themes emerging as well as different features and jackpot prizes.

How do you find the most trustworthy new online casino sites?

With so many new casino sites to choose from, you might wonder how you can narrow down your search to just one of them. Looking for online reviews is a good start, but you might find it difficult to locate many reviews for the newest casinos. Therefore, check the list of the best new online casino sites for you to look through and choose. All of the casinos listed here are trustworthy and fully regulated for British users to play in them.

What should you look for in a new casino site?

There are several different factors that make the best new casinos stand out from the crowd. They include the collection of games, the bonuses and promotions, the site’s features and the ease of use. All of these points add up to make a great casino when they’re carried out well. Add in a good approach to site security, and you can begin to see how it becomes possible to spot an excellent online casino by knowing where to look.

Are new casino sites safe?

Yes, provided you use one that’s fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. All the sites on this list are regulated in this way and can be trusted to look after you. As part of the regulations in force, they need to protect you by making sure that all of their members look after players. This includes publishing the latest responsible gambling information on their sites and following current advertising guidelines.

What are the best bonuses at new online casino sites?

In this competitive market, you can expect to pick up a big welcome bonus when you make your first deposit. This gives you bonus funds to use and, in some cases, a bunch of free spins. It’s fairly easy to compare the size of the different bonuses, as you just need to see the percentage bonus and the maximum amount or number of free spins. However, you also need to take into account the terms and conditions that explain what you need to do to be able to withdraw any winnings.

DISCLAIMER: This look at the latest new casinos for British players is designed for information purposes and is correct at the time of writing. Any type of gambling includes the risk of losing money, so be careful to only play with funds you can afford to lose.

All the sites listed are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, so they have an obligation to look after their players. This includes giving details of the latest responsible gambling information and letting you put a hold on your account or change your betting limits at any time. You’ll also find details on how to get help from the likes of BeGambleAware, GamStop, and GamCare.

