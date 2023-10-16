October brings with it a change in seasons as the leaves begin to turn, Halloween celebrations beckon and children countdown towards a welcome two-week break from school.
When it comes to Scotland’s food heritage, however, this month was traditionally reserved for potato harvesting, as families would use every extra pair of hands available to ensure a successful ‘tattie holiday’.
In a nod to the crop which has always been a staple of the country’s diet, we’ve put together a list of some of the best ways to celebrate the humble potato.
Visit a restaurant that’s famous for its mash
Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, 9 North Bank, The Mound, Edinburgh
It's difficult to find a space in this busy Edinburgh restaurant, but we can assure you it's well worth the wait.
Choose from nine different varieties of mashed potatoes from a classic serve laced with lashings of Scottish butter to a black pudding-infused dish that’s said to be a firm favourite amongst staff and customers alive.
There’s even an olive oil alternative for vegans and dairy-free dieters.
Over ice
ogilvyspirits.com
Ogilvy farm is nestled into the heart of Angus, with crops grown just ‘a short tractor ride’ away from where they are transformed into a premium Vodka.
The process includes loading potatoes into a mincing machine before pressure cooking and adding enzymes to hydrolyse starch into simple sugars.
After a period of fermenting, distillation and filtration the end result is a smooth spirit with tasting notes of subtle toffee and green pasture followed by a black pepper and earthy charcoal finish.
Discover a Glasgow favourite
Five March, 140 Elderslie Street, Glasgow
Suggest a visit to Five March and it’s almost guaranteed to hinge on the promise of ordering one of their most popular dishes.
Five March in Glasgow offers no shortage of seasonal small plates, but it’s their fried spuds served with aioli which have earned an almost legendary status amongst the city’s foodie community.
We strongly suggest finding out what all the fuss is about.
Celebrate Scottish bakers
goodfellowandsteven.co.uk
Arguably one of the most important parts of any fry-up is the simple tattie scone.
Bakeries across the country produce their own versions of these golden triangles of joy, but taking the title of the best in Scotland at the Baker of the Year awards in May was Dundee-based Goodfellow & Steven.
For a list of stores across the East Coast visit their website.
With a hit of spice
1355 Argyle Street, Glasgow
Indian cuisine makes for an ideal solution to any dietary dilemmas thanks to menus that easily cater to veggie diners just as well as their meat-eating companions.
Potato is often the star of the show in dishes like Aloo Gobi, where it’s paired with cauliflower and a sauce that’s rich with spice.
Glasgow institution Mother India, unsurprisingly, does a particularly good job of it.
Take inspiration from Canada
Bread Meats Bread, various locations
breadmeatsbread.com
A few years ago, around the same time that burger restaurants began multiplying at an alarming rate, Poutine enjoyed a moment of fame within Scotland's food and drink scene.
The most cynical of us could compare the dish to a glorified version of the chips cheese and gravy found at any local chippie, but Bread Meats Bread offers something closer to the traditional Canadian recipe with chunks of fresh cheese curds and chopped bacon.
With ‘Scotland’s national dish’
As the nights draw in it's natural to yearn for comfort food served in the warm glow of a cosy pub or restaurant.
St Andrews Day is still more than a month away, but when paired with a hefty plateful of neeps and tatties you can’t go wrong with a hearty dish that’s synonymous with Scotland.
Ardnamurchan in Glasgow city centre specialises in sourcing the best of produce from every corner of the country and serves their own haggis with all the trimmings and an Auchentoshan whisky cream.
Drenched in duck fat
Partick Duck Club, 27 Hyndland Street, Glasgow
It would have been an easy choice to include a salt and vinegar-soaked serving of potatoes on our list, but given that we explored the best fish and chip shops around the country last month – it only seemed right to up the ante.
Enter the Partick Duck Club in Glasgow which serves duck fat fries with a selection of toppings from honey mustard mayo to currywurst with fried pork sausage, curried ketchup and aioli.
Without skimping on carbs
Civerinos, Radnor Street, Glasgow
The newly opened Civerinos in Glasgow promises to bring a taste of New York to the West End.
If you’re craving extra carbs then turn to their Detroit Style Deep Dish Pie menu where you’ll find a Sausage Squared pizza topped with a bianca base, mozzarella, Italian-style sausage, pancetta, rosemary and, of course, thin slices of roasted potatoes.
Keep it simple
Tempting Tattie, 18 Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh
There are endless ways to jazz up a spud, but when all is said and done it’s hard to beat a lunchtime baked potato.
Just off the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the Tempting Tattie offers just that with a selection of classic toppings alongside daily specials and curries.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here