In a nod to the crop which has always been a staple of the country’s diet, we’ve put together a list of some of the best ways to celebrate the humble potato.

Visit a restaurant that’s famous for its mash

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, 9 North Bank, The Mound, Edinburgh

It's difficult to find a space in this busy Edinburgh restaurant, but we can assure you it's well worth the wait.

Choose from nine different varieties of mashed potatoes from a classic serve laced with lashings of Scottish butter to a black pudding-infused dish that’s said to be a firm favourite amongst staff and customers alive.

There’s even an olive oil alternative for vegans and dairy-free dieters.

Over ice

ogilvyspirits.com

Ogilvy farm is nestled into the heart of Angus, with crops grown just ‘a short tractor ride’ away from where they are transformed into a premium Vodka.

The process includes loading potatoes into a mincing machine before pressure cooking and adding enzymes to hydrolyse starch into simple sugars.

After a period of fermenting, distillation and filtration the end result is a smooth spirit with tasting notes of subtle toffee and green pasture followed by a black pepper and earthy charcoal finish.

Discover a Glasgow favourite

Five March, 140 Elderslie Street, Glasgow

Suggest a visit to Five March and it’s almost guaranteed to hinge on the promise of ordering one of their most popular dishes.

Five March in Glasgow offers no shortage of seasonal small plates, but it’s their fried spuds served with aioli which have earned an almost legendary status amongst the city’s foodie community.

We strongly suggest finding out what all the fuss is about.

Celebrate Scottish bakers

goodfellowandsteven.co.uk

Arguably one of the most important parts of any fry-up is the simple tattie scone.

Bakeries across the country produce their own versions of these golden triangles of joy, but taking the title of the best in Scotland at the Baker of the Year awards in May was Dundee-based Goodfellow & Steven.

For a list of stores across the East Coast visit their website.

With a hit of spice

1355 Argyle Street, Glasgow

Indian cuisine makes for an ideal solution to any dietary dilemmas thanks to menus that easily cater to veggie diners just as well as their meat-eating companions.

Potato is often the star of the show in dishes like Aloo Gobi, where it’s paired with cauliflower and a sauce that’s rich with spice.

Glasgow institution Mother India, unsurprisingly, does a particularly good job of it.

Take inspiration from Canada

Bread Meats Bread, various locations

breadmeatsbread.com

A few years ago, around the same time that burger restaurants began multiplying at an alarming rate, Poutine enjoyed a moment of fame within Scotland's food and drink scene.

The most cynical of us could compare the dish to a glorified version of the chips cheese and gravy found at any local chippie, but Bread Meats Bread offers something closer to the traditional Canadian recipe with chunks of fresh cheese curds and chopped bacon.

With ‘Scotland’s national dish’

As the nights draw in it's natural to yearn for comfort food served in the warm glow of a cosy pub or restaurant.

St Andrews Day is still more than a month away, but when paired with a hefty plateful of neeps and tatties you can’t go wrong with a hearty dish that’s synonymous with Scotland.

Ardnamurchan in Glasgow city centre specialises in sourcing the best of produce from every corner of the country and serves their own haggis with all the trimmings and an Auchentoshan whisky cream.

Drenched in duck fat

Partick Duck Club, 27 Hyndland Street, Glasgow

It would have been an easy choice to include a salt and vinegar-soaked serving of potatoes on our list, but given that we explored the best fish and chip shops around the country last month – it only seemed right to up the ante.

Enter the Partick Duck Club in Glasgow which serves duck fat fries with a selection of toppings from honey mustard mayo to currywurst with fried pork sausage, curried ketchup and aioli.

Without skimping on carbs

Civerinos, Radnor Street, Glasgow

The newly opened Civerinos in Glasgow promises to bring a taste of New York to the West End.

If you’re craving extra carbs then turn to their Detroit Style Deep Dish Pie menu where you’ll find a Sausage Squared pizza topped with a bianca base, mozzarella, Italian-style sausage, pancetta, rosemary and, of course, thin slices of roasted potatoes.

Keep it simple

Tempting Tattie, 18 Jeffrey Street, Edinburgh

There are endless ways to jazz up a spud, but when all is said and done it’s hard to beat a lunchtime baked potato.

Just off the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the Tempting Tattie offers just that with a selection of classic toppings alongside daily specials and curries.