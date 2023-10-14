Of all the days we’re given to celebrate in the modern world, theres finally one I can relate to because world Gin & Tonic day is coming our way on the 19th of October folks. Yes, G&T day, so we can all get sloshed as part of an international celebration of one of the greatest partnerships the world has ever known.

Lets face it G&T is up there with Laurel and Hardy, Torvill and Dean and Morecambe Wise and one of the greatest producers of the alcoholic part of this duo is none other than ,,,,,, imagine a drumroll,,,, bonny Scotland. Scotland is home to more than 70 Gin Distillers, many of which such as Pickering’s, Hendricks and Eden Mill are household names. The addition of local botanicals such as Scottish heather add a wee tartan edge.

Anyway, of all the stories that surround G&T, the one I love is that the tonic water that was given to the French foreign legion as an anti malaria potion, was too bitter to be drunk by many, so a wee partner was added to make the medicine flow. This was later adopted by the British Army in the 1850’s and the habit was brought home to Blighty from there.

Anyhow, on October 19th, lets all raise a glass to the French Foreign Legion without whom the world would be so different!

Hendrick’s Flora Adora

A cracking addition to the Hendricks family with a lively floral nose and a hint of herbs peeping out from the juniper. Superb with tonic

Sainsbury’s £32.00, Amazon £30.00 Solway Spirits Mediteranean Gin

A gin with a built in twist. Crushed lemons with a side twist of citrus make this a delightfully refreshing gin.

solwayspirits.co.uk £33.95