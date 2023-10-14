Of all the days we’re given to celebrate in the modern world, theres finally one I can relate to because world Gin & Tonic day is coming our way on the 19th of October folks. Yes, G&T day, so we can all get sloshed as part of an international celebration of one of the greatest partnerships the world has ever known.
Lets face it G&T is up there with Laurel and Hardy, Torvill and Dean and Morecambe Wise and one of the greatest producers of the alcoholic part of this duo is none other than ,,,,,, imagine a drumroll,,,, bonny Scotland. Scotland is home to more than 70 Gin Distillers, many of which such as Pickering’s, Hendricks and Eden Mill are household names. The addition of local botanicals such as Scottish heather add a wee tartan edge.
Anyway, of all the stories that surround G&T, the one I love is that the tonic water that was given to the French foreign legion as an anti malaria potion, was too bitter to be drunk by many, so a wee partner was added to make the medicine flow. This was later adopted by the British Army in the 1850’s and the habit was brought home to Blighty from there.
Anyhow, on October 19th, lets all raise a glass to the French Foreign Legion without whom the world would be so different!
Hendrick’s Flora Adora
A cracking addition to the Hendricks family with a lively floral nose and a hint of herbs peeping out from the juniper. Superb with tonic
Sainsbury’s £32.00, Amazon £30.00
Solway Spirits Mediteranean Gin
A gin with a built in twist. Crushed lemons with a side twist of citrus make this a delightfully refreshing gin.
solwayspirits.co.uk £33.95
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here