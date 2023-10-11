Police said the 63-year-old man driving the motorbike, a Honda CB1000, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a Hyundai i30, was not injured.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our inquiries into this collision remain ongoing.

“I would ask any road users who were in the area around the time of the crash, who have yet to speak to us, to get in touch.

“If you have dashcam equipment, please check the footage as it may have captured images relevant to our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours following the crash while collision investigations took place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1886 of October 10.