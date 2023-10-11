Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted at Glasgow Queen Street station. 
 
On Monday, at around 9.05pm, a man walked up behind the victim on platform 4 after the train from Edinburgh Waverley had arrived.

He sexually assaulted her before walking away.
 
The man is described as a tall white man with short dark hair. He was wearing a black jumper, black trousers, and white trainers. 

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any information, to come forward and assist the investigation. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 693 of 2 October.
 
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.