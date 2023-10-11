A BBC podcast released last year examined the cases, speaking to families and former police officers who investigated the murders.

Here's what we know about Bible John, his victims, and the suspects in the chilling case.

Who is Bible John? Where did he get his name?





Police have never confirmed the true identity of Bible John.

He gets his name due to quoting scripture during a taxi journey with one of his victims Helen Puttock and her sister before she was murdered.

The podcast Bible John: The Creation of a Serial Killer claims the identity of this man was "covered up" by top police chiefs.

It also claimed his name was known to high ranking officers at the time, but did not appear in official records.

Who was believed to have been murdered by Bible John?





Jemima MacDonald, Patricia Docker, and Helen Puttock were murdered after nights out at Glasgow's Barrowland (Image: Newsquest)

Bible John's alleged victims were Patricia Docker, 25, Jemima McDonald, 32, and Helen Puttock, 29.

They were all killed in Glasgow in 1968 and 1969 after visiting the Barrowland Ballroom in the east end.

The women were all strangled and their bodies dumped not far from where they lived.

Patricia was an auxiliary nurse and mother who would take a night off to go dancing once a week.

Jemima was a single mother of three children, Elizabeth, Andrew, and Allan, who was fond of dancing.

Helen was a mother of two who lived in Earl Street. On the night of her murder she went to Barrowland with her sister Jean, a critical witness in the murder investigation.

Who is John Irvine McInnes? What did BBC podcast discover about Bible John?





The BBC podcast alleges the identity of the man in the taxi, the last person to see Helen alive, was covered up as he was related to a senior police officer.

Officers interviewed said they believed the man to be John Irvine McInnes, the cousin of detective Jimmy McInnes.

John Irvine McInnes died by suicide in the 1980s, and his body was exhumed in 1995 as part of the Bible John investigation.

However, DNA analysis against a sample taken from Ms Puttock's tights was inconclusive, clearing him of involvement.

Is there a link between Bible John and Peter Tobin?





Serial killer Peter Tobin

There has been ongoing speculation of a connection with Bible John and Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin, who died of cancer in October 2022 while serving a jail term at Edinburgh's Saughton Prison.

Tobin was convicted of the murders of Angelika Kluk in Glasgow in 2006, Vicky Hamilton in Bathgate in 1991, and hitchiker Dinah McNicol in 1991.

After being found guilty, he was sentenced to three life sentences.

There have been theories that Tobin, who told a psychiatrist he had killed 48 people, could be Bible John.

However, police said there was no evidence to link Tobin to the Bible John murders.