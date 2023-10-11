A portfolio of land in a “stunning coastal setting” in Scotland has been put up for sale.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker are bringing to market what they describe as “an interesting and varied portfolio of land located in a stunning coastal setting on the west coast of Scotland”, at Auchtertyre in Wester Ross. The land totals 346 acres. It is being marketed for sale as a whole, with offers over £995,000 invited, or in four lots.
Potential to construct an “extravagant” coastal property on one of the lots is flagged, with the possibility of a caravan park also highlighted.
Another of the lots has consent for the building of 38 houses.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker said: “The land is situated close to the village of Auchtertyre, 5.5 miles from Kyle of Lochalsh, known as the gateway to the Isle of Skye, and the world-famous Eilean Donan Castle.”
Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “The area is a very popular tourist destination, with the renowned village of Plockton eight miles away.
“The sale extends to 346 acres and comprises an interesting mix of development, agricultural and amenity land.”
Euan MacCrimmon, director at Strutt & Parker in Inverness, said: “As well as the active residential development consents, the sale provides some interesting opportunities for amenity buyers with an interest in natural capital to develop a small coastal estate.”
Offers over £195,000 are being invited for Lot 1, comprising 236 acres of “attractive coastal land and woodland, mainly crofted land comprising common grazings, tenanted crofts and croft apportionments, with amenity, sporting, and natural capital opportunities”.
Lot 2, for which offers over £250,000 are being invited, comprises 85 acres of “spectacular coastal grazing ground with potential to construct an extravagant coastal property overlooking Loch Alsh, or potential for a leisure-based development such as a caravan park/cabins, subject to gaining appropriate planning and other consents from the local authority”.
Offers over £400,000 are being invited for Lot 3, comprising 20 acres of land surrounding the settlement of Auchtertyre, with consent to construct 38 houses and a further area zoned as suitable for future development.
And offers over £150,000 are being invited for Lot 4, which comprises five acres of land with consent for the development of six residential properties.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and Strutt & Parker said: “The various lots are accessible via the main [the] A87 public road and unclassified public roads which lead off A87 to the east of Auchtertyre, signposted Nostie/Avernish.”
