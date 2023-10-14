Passing Figures

21 October-10 November. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.

This exhibition of portraits by Glasgow artist Graeme Wilcox consists of a series of monochrome paintings under the umbrella title of Night Walkers. The idea for the paintings on display arrived during lockdown after he witnessed people out getting their daily exercise in.

uprightgallery.com

Asweetsea

21 October-23 December. Entry free. Collective, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.

Liza Sylvestre is a deaf artist whose child and partner are both hearing. As a result, her works in this exhibition explore what it means to communicate. Sylvestre collaborated with her six-year-old child to reimagine her memories of the 1985 TV show, Sweet Sea. Visitors can discover these works alongside three large-scale drawings reminiscent of the language of instruction manuals.

collective-edinburgh.art/programme/asweetsea-liza-sylvestre

Stuart Duffin: A Redder Sun

14 October-18 November. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, 25 + 48 King Street, Glasgow, G1 5QO.

Glasgow Print Studio presents a solo exhibition of mezzotint engravings, etchings and digital printmaking from artist Stuart Duffin. He is currently working primarily in etching and mezzotint but graduated from Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen with a degree in fine art and printmaking.

shop.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk

But There Are New Suns

14 October-16 December. Entry free. Cooper Gallery, 13 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HT.

Join the Cooper Gallery for the first major exhibition in Scotland by Turner Prize nominated collective The Otolith Group. Their critically lauded five-chapter exhibition enters its third iteration and focuses on two installations, What the Owl Knows and O Horizon, which explore different themes.

https://www.dundee.ac.uk/events/ignorant-art-school-sit-3-otolith-group

Facing the North

14-29 October. Entry free. Discovery Point, Discovery Quay, Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4XA.

Sandra Angers-Blondin is taking viewers on a photographic journey to Qikiqtaruk, an uninhabited island in the Canadian Arctic. A place where caribou, bears and muskoxen roam among delicate tundra flowers, and whales and seals break the surface between slabs of sea ice. Discover the luminous and serene images that celebrate the plants, animals and landscapes that make the island so special.

rrsdiscovery.co.uk

The Art of Sydney Jordan: Dream Pedlar

14 October-6 January. Entry free. Tower Foyer Gallery, Tower Building, Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4HN.

Dundee-born artist Sydney Jordan is best known as the creator of Jeff Hawke, whose fantastic adventures appeared in the Daily Express from 1954-1975. The comic series was popular in the UK and across Europe where it influenced the development of science fiction and fantasy comics. Visitors to the exhibition can discover a feast of original art.

dundee.ac.uk/events/art-sydney-jordan-dream-pedlar

A Search for Truth

14 October-19 December. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.

This special exhibition celebrates 50 years since artist Gavin Nicol’s work was last on display in the Lillie Art Gallery. Visitors can explore a range of drawings and paintings including still life, landscape and figurative pieces. Nicol’s work was last exhibited here in 1973 and his art has been shown in many galleries since then.

edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts/lillie-art-gallery

Surface – light/colour/texture

16-22 October. Entry free. Nicholls Gallery, 656 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6RA.

Three artists – Alison Corfield, Alistair Hamilton and Ian McKinell – have collaborated for this latest exhibition at the Nicholls Gallery in Glasgow, below left. The trio all work in very different ways with light, colour and texture making up their palette and informing their works, which also remain true to nature.

nicollsglasgow.com/current-show

Charlotte Cohen