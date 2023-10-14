Through the Seasons
14-28 October. Entry free. Castle Gallery, 43 Castle Street, Inverness, IV2 3DU.
Angie Lewin is a nationally recognised artist with a studio in Speyside. She will be showing original prints inspired by plants and flowers from Speyside, Uist and Norfolk including a new handmade screenprint entitled Tulips and Fritillaries. Lewin has printed only 30 of these screenprints, and each one has a different colourway, making them all totally unique. This exhibition will also be the very first time this screenprint will be shown to the public in an exhibition.
castlegallery.co.uk
Factual Actual: Ensemble
21-29 October. Entry free. Fruitmarket Gallery, 45 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DF.
An installation and performance by British artist Florence Peake is on display this month. Discover large, exuberantly painted canvases that have been folded, dragged, and suspended by five dancers that move between flat and sculptural forms. There will be performances on 21 and 22 October before the canvases remain as an installation for the rest of the week.
fruitmarket.co.uk
Passing Figures
21 October-10 November. Entry free. Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace, Edinburgh, EH10 4HP.
This exhibition of portraits by Glasgow artist Graeme Wilcox consists of a series of monochrome paintings under the umbrella title of Night Walkers. The idea for the paintings on display arrived during lockdown after he witnessed people out getting their daily exercise in.
uprightgallery.com
Asweetsea
21 October-23 December. Entry free. Collective, City Observatory, 38 Calton Hill, Edinburgh, EH7 5AA.
Liza Sylvestre is a deaf artist whose child and partner are both hearing. As a result, her works in this exhibition explore what it means to communicate. Sylvestre collaborated with her six-year-old child to reimagine her memories of the 1985 TV show, Sweet Sea. Visitors can discover these works alongside three large-scale drawings reminiscent of the language of instruction manuals.
collective-edinburgh.art/programme/asweetsea-liza-sylvestre
Stuart Duffin: A Redder Sun
14 October-18 November. Entry free. Glasgow Print Studio, 25 + 48 King Street, Glasgow, G1 5QO.
Glasgow Print Studio presents a solo exhibition of mezzotint engravings, etchings and digital printmaking from artist Stuart Duffin. He is currently working primarily in etching and mezzotint but graduated from Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen with a degree in fine art and printmaking.
shop.glasgowprintstudio.co.uk
But There Are New Suns
14 October-16 December. Entry free. Cooper Gallery, 13 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HT.
Join the Cooper Gallery for the first major exhibition in Scotland by Turner Prize nominated collective The Otolith Group. Their critically lauded five-chapter exhibition enters its third iteration and focuses on two installations, What the Owl Knows and O Horizon, which explore different themes.
https://www.dundee.ac.uk/events/ignorant-art-school-sit-3-otolith-group
Facing the North
14-29 October. Entry free. Discovery Point, Discovery Quay, Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD1 4XA.
Sandra Angers-Blondin is taking viewers on a photographic journey to Qikiqtaruk, an uninhabited island in the Canadian Arctic. A place where caribou, bears and muskoxen roam among delicate tundra flowers, and whales and seals break the surface between slabs of sea ice. Discover the luminous and serene images that celebrate the plants, animals and landscapes that make the island so special.
rrsdiscovery.co.uk
The Art of Sydney Jordan: Dream Pedlar
14 October-6 January. Entry free. Tower Foyer Gallery, Tower Building, Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4HN.
Dundee-born artist Sydney Jordan is best known as the creator of Jeff Hawke, whose fantastic adventures appeared in the Daily Express from 1954-1975. The comic series was popular in the UK and across Europe where it influenced the development of science fiction and fantasy comics. Visitors to the exhibition can discover a feast of original art.
dundee.ac.uk/events/art-sydney-jordan-dream-pedlar
A Search for Truth
14 October-19 December. Entry free. Lillie Art Gallery, 71 Station Road, Milngavie, G62 8BZ.
This special exhibition celebrates 50 years since artist Gavin Nicol’s work was last on display in the Lillie Art Gallery. Visitors can explore a range of drawings and paintings including still life, landscape and figurative pieces. Nicol’s work was last exhibited here in 1973 and his art has been shown in many galleries since then.
edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts/lillie-art-gallery
Surface – light/colour/texture
16-22 October. Entry free. Nicholls Gallery, 656 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow, G11 6RA.
Three artists – Alison Corfield, Alistair Hamilton and Ian McKinell – have collaborated for this latest exhibition at the Nicholls Gallery in Glasgow, below left. The trio all work in very different ways with light, colour and texture making up their palette and informing their works, which also remain true to nature.
nicollsglasgow.com/current-show
Charlotte Cohen
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here