Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Ayrshire.
Emergency services were called to Boig Road in New Cumnock around 6pm on Tuesday following the two car crash.
Lewis Campbell, 15, from Cumnock was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a passenger in one of the cars, a Peugeot 208.
The 18-year-old male driver of the Peugeot and passengers, an 18-year-old woman and 19-year-old man, were taken to the University Hospital Crosshouse in Kilmarnock.
A 54-year-old woman, 13-year-old female and 15-year-old male, who were in the other car, a Nissan Qashqai, were also taken to the same hospital.
The road remains closed while crash investigations are carried out.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Road Policing Inspector Craig Beaver said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Lewis at this very difficult time. Officers will continue to offer support as our enquiries continue into the circumstances of the crash.
“To allow us to establish exactly that happened, I’m appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
“Perhaps you were on the road and saw the cars prior to the crash? Do you have dashcam footage of the area around the time?”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2802 of 10 October, 2023.
