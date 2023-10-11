There was also criticism of the cabinet from one of the SNP’s most senior MPs following the vote that saw Labour’s Michael Shanks win with a majority of 9,446.

Alyn Smith said his party looked “out of touch.”

The attacks come ahead of members gathering in Aberdeen for their 89th annual conference.

Writing in The National, Mr Smith said: “We need to heed the wake up call. Fact is, and I’ve proven I will defend my party to my last breath, I think the SNP looks like we’ve forgotten how to listen.

“We look out of touch, both in our perceived priorities and on how we manage the day-to-day business of government like procuring ferries, recycling bottles, upgrading roads and protecting our marine environment.

“This matters, our credibility is built on diligent competence. Too many of our ministers and spads seem behind the curve on how benignly intended consultations are perceived outside the bubble until a DRS-style collapse is unavoidable.”

He said Mr Yousaf had “made decent strides in sharpening up the government” but this needed to accelerate.

In an interview with the Press and Journal, Mr Ewing was less complimentary of the First Minister’s leadership.

“There is no point in delusion and pretending these problems don’t exist.”

He said Mr Yousaf must "radically change direction" of the party as it faces a "very serious decline".

The SNP rebel urged the first minister to "get rid of the Greens and ditch unpopular policies" to win back the confidence of voters.

Mr Ewing said: "He has a relatively short window between now and Christmas to turn this around. I have no sense he is planning to do that."

He added: "This is the biggest crisis the SNP has faced in its history. Certainly since 1979 and it's a question of how we react to it."

The Inverness and Nairn MSP said he would be avoiding the party conference, due to start on Sunday.

Mr Ewing was suspended from the SNP’s Holyrood group for seven days after backing a Conservative motion of no confidence in Green minister Lorna Slater.

He plans on appealing against the suspension.

An SNP spokeswoman said: "People across Scotland need an alternative to the damaging Westminster system responsible for the cost of living crisis hammering households up and down the country.

"Our annual party conference is a chance for SNP members to come together to shape the SNP's strategy for creating a better, fairer and more prosperous future as an independent country."