Scotland’s shopkeepers are facing a “tsunami” of shoplifting and abuse, with criminals and organised crime groups believing “they are untouchable,” an industry body has warned.
The Scottish Grocers' Federation (SGF) is calling on the Scottish Government to come up with an “emergency plan” to tackle the surge in retail crime.
According to the latest recorded crime statistics, there were 30,202 shoplifting crimes in Scotland in the year ending June 2023, up from 24,877 in the previous year, an increase of 21%. Many of those caught by police, more than 7,500, have escaped prosecution and been issued with a Recorded Police Warning instead.
Meanwhile, the Protection of Workers (Retail) Act, which came into force August 2021 to tackle retail-specific cases of abuse or assault has been used 7,955 times in the first two years of its existence.
However, despite figures showing that over 2,600 cases have been referred to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, there is no data on convictions.
Speaking at the SGF annual conference in Glasgow, the body’s Chief Executive, Dr Pete Cheema said ministers needed to “stop sitting on their hands and put together a meaningful plan of action to tackle the tsunami of retail crime happening the length and breadth of Scotland.”
“It is not only shop windows that are being shattered but people’s lives, their livelihoods, their health and their mental wellbeing,” he added.
"The level of retail crime that is now being experienced by the convenience sector is utterly shocking, and there is virtually no support from our justice system.
“Police officers and our courts are run ragged. Criminals and organised groups now believe that they are untouchable.”
He said his members were encouraged to “report every crime”, but that this was “meaningless if the police don’t respond and don’t have the resources to hunt down the perpetrators and convict them when they do.”
Dr Cheema said whole shelves and kiosk counters were being emptied at knifepoint.
“If there isn’t action now, the situation will only get worse.”
Scottish Labour MSP Daniel Johnson, who steered the Protection of Workers legislation through Holyrood, said: “The sheer number of reports made under this law exposes the scandalous scale of this problem.
“No one should have to deal with violence and abuse at work, but for far too many shopworkers that is the reality they face.
“This law was a key step forward in protecting shopworkers and stamping out these attacks, but it is essential that we can monitor how it is working.
“The SNP government must back these important calls and work to deliver transparency and ensure we have consistent and reliable data on convictions.”
Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary, Russell Findlay hit out at what he described as the “justice system's entrenched culture of secrecy”
He said: "The message is clear - if these criminals are not stopped, the situation will get even worse for shop workers.
"Shop staff deserve protection from violent thugs who revel in the knowledge that there's little chance of being caught or punished due to the SNP's weak justice agenda which has effectively decriminalised shoplifting.
"Those working in retail are also entitled to know how many thieves have been prosecuted and convicted using this new law, which is supposed to protect them, but this basic information is being withheld due to the justice system's entrenched culture of secrecy."
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “All workers deserve protection from abuse and violence and we encourage everyone to report crimes to Police Scotland. The Protection of Workers Act can be used when charging people who have assaulted or abused retail workers.
“The Scottish Government recognises the harm caused to workers and businesses of retail crime.
“The Scottish Partnership against Acquisitive Crime, which is led by Police Scotland, supported by the Scottish Government and includes retailers is a partnership approach to the prevention, deterrence and enforcement around a range of crimes, including shoplifting.”
