US fugitive Nicholas Rossi has been arrested by police in England in connection with an allegation of rape. 

The 36-year-old was detained by Essex Police in relation to the alleged incident in Chelmsford in 2007, BBC News reports.

Rossi remains in custody for questioning, the force said.

The arrest comes a week after Scottish ministers signed an extradition order for Rossi, who is wanted  by authorities in the US for allegedly raping a woman in Utah in 2008.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "After liaising with the appropriate authorities, Essex Police officers arrested the man on suspicion of rape this morning.

"He remains in custody for questioning."