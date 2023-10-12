Farming
By Alec Ross
After finding out about possible trade negotiations with the US through media reports, Scottish Government ministers Mairi Gougeon and Richard Lochhead have written jointly to UK environment Secretary Therese Coffey and trade minister Nigel Huddleston to outline their opposition to any relaxation of food safety and animal welfare standards resulting from any deal.
The letter stated that, while the Scottish Government recognises the benefits to trade and investment in building links with the US, it was concerned about the practical effects on Scottish farming and food, and stated that any relaxation to the opposition to GM crops and chlorine-washed chicken as part of a new trade deal would be “especially egregious”, especially in light of consumer opposition.
The letter asks that Scottish ministers be fully engaged in UK / US trading discussions, and emphasises the need to protect Scotland’s reputation for safety and quality that makes its exports so sought after in the first place.
Round-up
1,365 lambs sold at Newton Stewart yesterday saw a slight rise on the week to an average of 252p/kg, and sold to £114 for Texels from Culbae or to 268p/kg for Auchneight. Mules sold to £114/head for Knockcoid, while a Beltex ewe from Culbae topped the cast sheep trade at £115 with cast Mules from Joanne McColm, Barncorkrie, peaking at £80/head.
Well-fleshed prime lambs at Dumfries yesterday met with demand, although plainer types met some resistance. Lighter lambs averaged 256p/kg and sold to 287p/kg for Belridding, with the heaviest lambs averaging 222p/kg and selling to 250p/kg for East Polquhirter or to £142 for Hartbush, who also topped the cast tup section at £158. Texels from Wester Parkgate sold to £182 in the cast ewe section.
Lamb prices at Dingwall on Tuesday were sharper on the week, especially for well fleshed types, and a mixed show of ewes met a firm enquiry. 623 new season lambs averaged 229p/kg and sold to 258p/kg for Texel crosses from Little Kildrummie or £128/head for Beltex crosses from Woodside, while feeding sheep sold to £131 for a Texel cross from Lochdhu.
Store lamb prices held up well on the week at Longtown on Tuesday, and sold to £118/head for Suffolk crosses from Tarrasfoot. Feeding ewes were also a good trade, topping at £114 for a Texel from Kinrive, and the annual sale of lambs on behalf of the Blackface Sheep Breeders saw a peak of £98 for GM & C Walton, Allensgreen.
Yesterday also saw the mart hold a breeding sheep sale that peaked at £170/head for North Country Cheviot shearlings from Dykefield, who also topped the Blackie shearlings at £135. Guise Farm topped the Mule ewe section at £136/head, but leading the sale were Texel Cross shearlings from Craig Farm that sold to an impressive £205/head.
Store cattle at Lockerbie on Tuesday sold to a peak of £1,800 for a Limousin heifer from Tregallon, with others selling to £1,580 and £1,540 for Purdomstone. British Blue heifers sold to £1,480 for Laverockhall with bullocks from the same home selling to £1,400, while Charolais bullocks sold to 355p/kg for Cartleton.
