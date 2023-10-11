The result led to a significant change in the Scottish political landscape and paved the way to the independence referendum of 2014 and the collapse of Labour at the 2015 election when it was left with a single MP.

But in a dramatic turnaround in its fortunes opinion polls are now putting the party significantly ahead of the Conservatives in voting intentions for the general election and catching up with the SNP for the Holyrood vote, due in 2026.

Speaking after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivered his key note address to the party conference on Tuesday, Colin Smyth MSP told of his hopes for the future Westminster and Holyrood elections.

"It was fantastic to see that focus on Scotland, that the road to a Labour government has to pass through Scotland, the creation of GB energy, which will be based in Scotland, and bring new jobs to Scotland which will be a massive boost," he said.

"And for the Labour party in Scotland, heading towards the next Scottish Parliament election as well, we don't just want to change the government of the UK, we want to change the government of Scotland as well."

He added: "People of Scotland are desperate for change, but you don't need independence for change, that change can be delivered across the whole of the UK - reforming the constitution, more funding for renewables, better run public services.

"If you want change next year the way to do that is to change the government of the UK."

Mr Smyth's colleague Michael Marra was also optimistic about his party's future prospects.

"People who support independence have been let down by their leadership," said Mr Marra.

"They have not articulated the right vision, they have not answered the difficult questions and now they are in complete disarray.

"The people who supported independence in 2014 and who still do are looking at the priorities in their lives right now which is about the economy and the NHS.

"Labour wins on the basis of hope and I think [Sir Keir Starmer gave] a very hopeful speech about the future, giving a route plan to get there without underestimating the challenge and the wreckage, frankly, that we face."

As the Labour conference in Liverpool drew to a close this afternoon Sir Keir gave a round of interviews today following his key note address at the event yesterday where he promised to “break the stranglehold of Tory decline” and "a decade of national renewal”.

He said he would not be able to fix everything within five years as he insisted his vision for a decade in government was not a sign of him being overconfident.

The Labour leader told BBC Breakfast: "No, I don't think many people accuse me of getting carried away.

"I have been cautious because we needed to rebuild our party and change our party at speed and ruthlessly. We needed to show what a difference an incoming Labour government could make.

"So I'm not getting ahead of myself and I humbly know that we must earn every vote into the general election and there's much more work to do.

"But on the other hand I wanted to be honest and say it's not possible to fix everything within five years given the state of the country after 13 years of this Government. It is going to take a decade."

Sir Keir said his speech was an attempt to speak to the "inner soul of the British public".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "What I was trying to do yesterday was not so much lay out layers and layers of detailed policy, we have done quite a lot of policy in the last year or so.

"What I was trying to do was to reach, if you like, the inner soul of the British public who has had 13 years of decline, 13 years of hope almost beaten out of them, and to say we can go forward, what is ruined can be rebuilt, wounds do heal and if we set our face to it we can have a decade of national renewal."

Policies outlined yesterday included plans to build 1.5 million new homes - 'bulldozing planning restrictions if need be - and reforming the NHS.

Sir Keir said his planning reforms were "absolutely about social justice".

"Owning your own home is hugely important, particularly for working class families," the Labour leader told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"When I was growing up, we didn't have a lot of money, we didn't have expensive holidays, we didn't go out to eat very often as a family, sometimes struggled to make ends meet, but we owned our own home.

"That gave us huge security as a family - me, I felt secure at home and it gave me a springboard to go on the journey I have been on in life.

"That is the ordinary hope of many, many working people in this country."

Sir Keir Starmer said he was prepared to ignore the concerns of local people to press ahead with new developments under his plans for extra homes and modern infrastructure.

The Labour leader, who spoke against the impact of HS2 on his own constituency in north London, said concerns of local MPs like him would sometimes have to be overridden in the national interest.

"You will always get - and quite understandably and quite rightly - individual MPs standing up for the communities in their patch," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"The role of government is obviously different. The role of government is to deliver on big projects. And we're going to have to get that balance right."

Sir Keir Starmer also told the programme he was determined to tackle barriers which prevent working class people from achieving their goals.

"When I was growing up, I didn't even envisage I'd be sitting in the studio with you as leader of the Labour Party, let alone to have the opportunity... the privilege to be prime minister," he told BBC Radio 4's Today.

"And there will be many working class families, children who have - as the biggest barrier - not their talent, but his sense that this isn't for them, that it's for others.

"It's really important we address that because that to my mind holds back more children, young people than almost anything else."

During interviews today he acknowledged the situation could have been "a lot worse" when a protester stormed the stage at the start of his conference speech.

He said he believed the man was trying to pull him over, saying: "I was not going over and I was not going to leave that podium, I was going to deliver that speech."