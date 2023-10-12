Mr Harvie added that a “rapid shift away from fossil fuels” can “liberate people from the insecurity” of gas prices.

The Scottish Government estimates that transforming how buildings in Scotland are heated could cost at least £33 billion, with ministers investing just £1.8 billion of public funding so far.

New data from Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) shows that online page views for energy efficiency advice has plummeted by 80% in the space of 12 months.

In August 2023, CAS’s online advice pages had 372,574 unique page views from 230,119 users.

Read more: Heat pumps will cut energy bills amid fears over climate target

The page in question, funding for energy efficiency in homes, outlines a range of schemes that helps people to insulate their homes, reduce their emissions and cut their energy use.

Views of the page have fallen by 80% compared to August 2022. In August 2022 the page had 3,751 views, while in August 2023, it has had just 698.

CAS is worried that it is likely people are prioritising essential spending during the cost-of-living crisis rather than loans or spending on insulation.

Data for August also shows an increase in demand for advice around crisis grants from the Scottish Welfare Fund.

The charity is calling for more targeted support for low-income households in the drive to net zero.

Read more: Two thirds of Scottish Government buildings fail energy targets

CAS director of impact, David Hilferty, said: “Citizens Advice Scotland fully supports net zero emissions, however there is a real risk the cost of living crisis will undermine efforts to get there.

“Soaring energy bills, growing food prices and rising housing payments have all come together to create a perfect storm for household budgets.

“All across the Citizens Advice network advisers are seeing people having to make impossible choices on spending, and in some cases turning to debt to deal with essential bills.

“With that in mind, it’s understandable that we’ve seen a big drop in people checking our online advice and information around energy efficiency schemes. When the bills are up, and your income is staying the same, you don’t necessarily think about additional loans to insulate your home.”

He added: “Policymakers need to understand that this cost-of-living crisis will leave a legacy. People have had their financial resilience worn down and, in some cases, wiped out by this crisis.

“Even if bills and inflation return to something more manageable, many will feel they can’t afford the costs associated with insulating their homes, if we are to cut emissions and cut bills in the long term, those with the least should get the most support.”

Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Douglas Lumsden, said: “This is an obvious effect of the SNP placing rhetoric ahead of practicalities on the move to net zero.

Read more: Patrick Harvie's heat pumps strategy in doubt as progress stutters

“Instead of recognising the pressures on households in a cost of living crisis and adopting realistic targets, Patrick Harvie is threatening to impose bills of thousands of pounds on them by banning gas boilers.

“If we are to see meaningful improvements in energy efficiency, people need support.

"The SNP-Green government should be trying to improve the dismal take-up of their grants and loans, not bullying households struggling to make ends meet.”

Scottish Labour’s environment spokesperson, Sarah Boyack, said: “Meeting our net zero targets is one of the most serious challenges any government faces.

“A big part of this is making sure homes are energy efficient and that the government is giving people the support they need to make these changes.

“Unlike the SNP who have fallen behind on virtually all of their net zero targets, Labour has a real plan to drive down household heating costs with our Warm Homes Plan which will insulate up to 1.4 million Scottish homes.”

Scottish Government statistics show that for the 2022-23 financial year, under the Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan Scheme, 104 cavity wall insulations were funded, 167 double-glazing installations took place as well as 174 floor insulations and 146 lost insulations.

Figures also show there were five cases of draft proofing, 84 room-in-roof insulations, 20 cases of external wall installation, 24 insulated doors installed, 79 internal wall insulations and eight flat roof insulations.

Zero Carbon Buildings Minister Patrick Harvie said: “Our Home Energy Scotland service, which provides advice and support both online and by phone, continues to support large numbers of people with 44,000 people having benefited since April this year, over half of whom were vulnerable to fuel poverty.”

“Improving energy efficiency is more important now than ever before, as it’s key to cutting household bills and climate emissions. That’s why we have just relaunched Warmer Homes Scotland – our programme to improve the homes of people living in fuel poverty - with more funding and more help for households to install a climate-friendly heating system.”

He added: “Since its launch this scheme has helped more than 35,000 older or lower income households across Scotland to live in warmer, healthier homes which are cheaper to heat, and has in recent months delivered our highest ever rate of improvements.

“I encourage people to contact Home Energy Scotland for more information and to find out if they may be eligible for support.

“We will continue to do all we can within the scope of our powers and budget to tackle poverty and support those in greatest need. We are committed to a heat transition that takes people with us and that shows clearly why a rapid shift away from fossil fuels is necessary. “That transition can liberate people from the insecurity of fossil fuel prices, and lead to warm and healthy homes while tackling fuel poverty and climate breakdown.”