One person has been rescued and another is missing following an incident in the River Kelvin in Glasgow.

Police and fire crews were called to the River Kelvin near to Eldon Street around 5:45pm on Wednesday to a report of concern for two people in the water.

One man is receiving treatment after being rescued by The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, police said.

Emergency services are in attendance and searches remain ongoing for a second person, the force added. 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, we received report of concern for two people in the water at the River Kelvin, near to Eldon Street, Glasgow.

"A man has been rescued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and is receiving treatment.

"Emergency services are in attendance and searches for the second person remain ongoing."