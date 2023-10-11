One man is receiving treatment after being rescued by The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, police said.

Emergency services are in attendance and searches remain ongoing for a second person, the force added.

Some wild action going on around Kelvingrove Glasgow, helicopters practically landing on @KelvingroveArt & police & firemen out with dingies around the river kelvin pic.twitter.com/db3lZJRkA5 — CLAIR 🎵🍄🌈🌿✨️ (@ClairHotgem) October 11, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, we received report of concern for two people in the water at the River Kelvin, near to Eldon Street, Glasgow.

"A man has been rescued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and is receiving treatment.

"Emergency services are in attendance and searches for the second person remain ongoing."