“Ynot is an investment sale of a tenanted bar and restaurant with rooms,” said Mr Fraser. “This exceptional opportunity benefits from a superb central trading location within the town centre of Thurso the most northernmost town in the country."

The agent continued: "The property is currently tenanted by a well-established and highly-respected hospitality operator on a 10-year fully repairing and insuring lease which commenced in March 22.

“The lease generates a six-figure income p/a, providing an attractive investment opportunity."

Based on the current rental at the asking price "this proposition offers a solid return on investment of 9% prior to costs", the agent added.

The NC500 website states: "Caithness is located on the most northeastern part of the North Coast 500, and serves as the most northern county in Britain to still claim royal connections."

It added: "The vast open landscape, also known as the flow country, is rich in archaeological remnants of a bygone age."

The freehold asking price is £1.1 million.