A North Coast 500 property investment with a “highly-respected” sitting tenant has been brought to market.

The Caithness property is being marketed by Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, who underlined the Ynot bar and restaurant with rooms business in Thurso is not for sale.

“Ynot is an investment sale of a tenanted bar and restaurant with rooms,” said Mr Fraser. “This exceptional opportunity benefits from a superb central trading location within the town centre of Thurso the most northernmost town in the country."

The agent continued: "The property is currently tenanted by a well-established and highly-respected hospitality operator on a 10-year fully repairing and insuring lease which commenced in March 22.

“The lease generates a six-figure income p/a, providing an attractive investment opportunity."

Based on the current rental at the asking price "this proposition offers a solid return on investment of 9% prior to costs", the agent added.

The NC500 website states: "Caithness is located on the most northeastern part of the North Coast 500, and serves as the most northern county in Britain to still claim royal connections."

It added: "The vast open landscape, also known as the flow country, is rich in archaeological remnants of a bygone age."

The freehold asking price is £1.1 million.