A North Coast 500 property investment with a “highly-respected” sitting tenant has been brought to market.
The Caithness property is being marketed by Simon Fraser, of Business Partnership, who underlined the Ynot bar and restaurant with rooms business in Thurso is not for sale.
“Ynot is an investment sale of a tenanted bar and restaurant with rooms,” said Mr Fraser. “This exceptional opportunity benefits from a superb central trading location within the town centre of Thurso the most northernmost town in the country."
READ MORE: North Coast 500 B&B and chalets for sale
The agent continued: "The property is currently tenanted by a well-established and highly-respected hospitality operator on a 10-year fully repairing and insuring lease which commenced in March 22.
“The lease generates a six-figure income p/a, providing an attractive investment opportunity."
READ MORE: It ended in beers: A trip to Britain's most remote mainland pub
Based on the current rental at the asking price "this proposition offers a solid return on investment of 9% prior to costs", the agent added.
The NC500 website states: "Caithness is located on the most northeastern part of the North Coast 500, and serves as the most northern county in Britain to still claim royal connections."
READ MORE: 'All serious offers considered' for historic North Coast 500 hotel
It added: "The vast open landscape, also known as the flow country, is rich in archaeological remnants of a bygone age."
The freehold asking price is £1.1 million.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here