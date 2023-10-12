The bridge span will sail past key sites on the Clyde, such as Dumbarton Rock, Braehead and Glasgow Harbour, on its journey.

The bridge span is six metres wide and was fabricated in two parts: the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and which will use the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.

The span was constructed in Belgium, before being transported along canals to Holland at which point the pylon and cabling was installed prior to sailing to the Clyde estuary and up the river.

What do we know about the bridge?

The Govan to Partick Bridge project includes the construction of a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, re-establishing the historic connection between the areas.

It is a Glasgow City Region City Deal project, with funding awarded by the Scottish and UK Government.

Huge crane ship arrived this morning on the Clyde. Looks like it won't be long until the new Govan Partick bridge is lifted into place pic.twitter.com/Z1iyRN7gAb — James Harrison (@JamesWHarrison) October 10, 2023

It is hoped the bridge will be economically, environmentally and socially important as it will create a link between communities, visitor attractions and institutions of national economic importance, and is a key part of the active travel route between the University of Glasgow’s campus at Gilmorehill and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

In February last year, a petition was launched calling for the bridge to be named in honour of Sir Billy Connolly.

More than 4,000 people have already signed the petition which urges Glasgow City Council to consider the move.

When will work be completed on it?

Works began on-site in January 2022, with project completion anticipated towards the end of Spring 2024.

What has been said about the bridge?

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: “The Govan-Partick Bridge is significant at a local, regional and national level as it will not only reconnect communities on both banks of the Clyde, but link major institutions and emerging regeneration projects along an arc between the West End and Greater Govan.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland, Malcolm Offord, said: "The bridge across the Clyde will be convenient, safe and eco-friendly. It will also give residents and visitors the chance to explore Glasgow's historic riverside.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said the active travel bridge will help spur regeneration in the wider area.

He added: "It highlights just how transformative projects within the Glasgow City Region City Deal can be, restoring the historic link between these well-known Glasgow neighbourhoods.