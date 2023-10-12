The Scottish capital, which is known as the Athens of the North, has a near-year-round air link with the Greek carrier.

With three flights a week Edinburgh is the best catered-for route after London and Manchester, and is ahead of Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle.

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) said: “This route between Athens and the Athens of the North is very popular with our passengers and we’re glad that many of them will be able to start planning next summer’s holiday already.”

The airport also said: “You'll struggle to find anywhere else on Earth where you feel quite so immersed in ancient history as Athens.

“The focal point is of course the magnificent Acropolis - a structure which dominates the cityscape and can be seen from all corners of the Greek capital.

“No matter where you turn there are reminders of Ancient Greece with many of the city's landmarks having been in place for thousands of years.

“While it's undoubtedly famed for its rich history, the area is also popular with those looking to kick back on a beach in the Athens Riviera - a place with a lively nightlife and some fantastic restaurants serving up fresh seafood.”

The scheduling news comes after Edinburgh was named as the only Scottish airport among 18 by La Palma Tourism Board in the Canary Islands to be in line for a direct route subsidy.

Scotch whisky giant reveals £10m expansion plan

Chivas Brothers has unveiled plans to further expand its “world class” bottling site in Dumbarton, described as the “backbone” of the Scotch whisky giant’s operations in Scotland.

The distiller, which bottles prestigious brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, and Royal Salute at Kilmalid, has begun work on a comprehensive remodelling of the site that will improve safety for staff and visitors and upgrade its surrounding land, protecting access to pathways for the local community along the River Leven.

Details were revealed as the company, owned by Paris-based Pernod Ricard, outlined its hopes for growing whisky sales in the lucrative Indian market. It already has strong presence in the country through its Pernod Ricard India subsidiary, which has been bottling its 100 Pipers brand for some years and recently began bottling Ballantine’s Finest.