Rescue services searching for a woman who was spotted in the River Kelvin in Glasgow are continuing the hunt this morning.
Police and Fire crews were alerted to reports of two people in the water last night just before 6pm.
A man was rescued and taken to hospital, but it has now emerged that the second person was a woman aged 59, who remains missing.
Officers said this morning that the search for her remains “ongoing”.
Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services, who pulled the man from the water, stood down just before 9pm last night.
The rescue operation sparked a huge response with helicopters visible over the city as rescuers probed the river.
Some wild action going on around Kelvingrove Glasgow, helicopters practically landing on @KelvingroveArt & police & firemen out with dingies around the river kelvin pic.twitter.com/db3lZJRkA5— CLAIR 🎵🍄🌈🌿✨️ (@ClairHotgem) October 11, 2023
The Kelvin, which flows through the city’s West End towards the Clyde, is swollen by rainwater after deluges affected Scotland at the weekend, although the level is subsiding.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said today: "Around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 11 October, 2023, we received a report of concern for two people in the water at the River Kelvin, near to Eldon Street, Glasgow.
"A man was rescued by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
"Searches are ongoing for a 59-year-old woman who remains missing."
