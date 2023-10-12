The process to establish Scotland’s next national park, has begun - with expressions of interest from all over the country already lodged.
Communities and organisations have been asked to submit their plans to become the country’s third national park – after Loch Lomond and the Trossachs, and the Cairngorms.
National parks have special rules which encourage local authorities to conserve and enhance the natural and cultural heritage of the area, promote sustainable use of its natural resource and keep it open for the enjoyment of the public.
A number of areas have already submitted expressions of interest, including Galloway, the Scottish Borders, the Tay Forest, Lochaber, Skye and Raasay, Affric to Alladale, Glen Affric, the Lammermuirs, Largo Bay and Loch Awe.
Other contenders include a coastal and marine park, and the Ben Nevis and Glen Coe National Scenic Area.
Speaking on a visit to Loch Lomond, Scottish Government minister Lorna Slater said: “Scotland’s national parks are among our greatest assets.
“They are home to internationally renowned landscapes and nature, and provide outstanding opportunities for recreation and local communities.
“They also play a crucial role in tackling climate change and protecting our precious natural environment for future generations.
“Now is the time to add to them. We believe that a new national park should be founded upon local community demand, which is why we are launching this unique nominations process."
Nominations will be assessed against the criteria and put forward to be a national park, with NatureScot carrying out extensive investigations next summer before legislation is laid in Holyrood to make it official.
