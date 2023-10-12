Union Unite announced last week that action would be escalated if there was no breakthrough, with new walkouts scheduled for the October 13 and 16 and then for 10 days from October 20 to 30.

However, following talks through the auspices of Acas, the strike action has been suspended to allow discussions around a potential breakthrough in the pay dispute to continue.

Unite confirmed that a new pay proposal had been put forward.

The strike action scheduled for later in the month will still proceed as scheduled until Unite’s A.G. Barr members have been consulted, and any subsequent vote is taken on a formal new pay offer.

An A.G Barr spokesperson said: “We are committed to continuing to work with our trucker and shunter drivers and their trade union representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution.

"We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service, and our distribution and deliveries are continuing as normal."