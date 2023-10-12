Strike action at the A.G Barr plant in Cumbernauld due for Friday October 13 and Monday October 16 has been suspended to discuss a possible breakthrough in the ongoing pay dispute.
Truck and shunter drivers at the company's plant are engaged in strike action having rejected a 5% pay increase.
Union Unite announced last week that action would be escalated if there was no breakthrough, with new walkouts scheduled for the October 13 and 16 and then for 10 days from October 20 to 30.
Read More: Shopkeepers plead with Scottish Government to act over 'tsunami' of retail crime
However, following talks through the auspices of Acas, the strike action has been suspended to allow discussions around a potential breakthrough in the pay dispute to continue.
Unite confirmed that a new pay proposal had been put forward.
The strike action scheduled for later in the month will still proceed as scheduled until Unite’s A.G. Barr members have been consulted, and any subsequent vote is taken on a formal new pay offer.
An A.G Barr spokesperson said: “We are committed to continuing to work with our trucker and shunter drivers and their trade union representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution.
"We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service, and our distribution and deliveries are continuing as normal."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here