The council says that the UK government has confirmed they have not provided any financial support to deal with the costs.

Before the asylum 'crisis', campaigners raised fears of a "meltdown" over the handling of homelessness in Glasgow and it has emerged that according to a June analysis the Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) was already 1600 lets short of the 4500 it needs annually.

The HSCP - the amalgamation of Glasgow City Council and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde which delivers community health and social care services - has been seeking to cut back on its use of high cost hotel and bed and breakfast accommodation as it already faces overspending its budget by £16.646m.

Three areas of Scotland, including Glasgow, were highlighted as areas where there is a greater risk of destitution as the UK government seeks to clear a backlog on asylum claims for hundreds across the country.

The British Red Cross has estimated that 53,100 asylum seekers who are seeking refugee status will be at risk of being without a home across the UK if the Government clears the backlog on decisions.

The concerns surfaced after it emerged that the number of people in the UK waiting for a decision on their asylum claims has risen to a record high while the UK government has set targets to clear the so-called legacy backlog by the end of this year.

The charity said that even if decision-making on asylum claims is not sped up and the target not met, 26,000 people could still be at risk of destitution and homelessness.

It is understood that the charity highlights three Scots local authority areas where there is particular housing pressures for people in asylum accommodation - Glasgow City, City of Edinburgh and South Lanarkshire.

The Glasgow City Council area was earmarked as having the highest housing pressure of any local authority in Scotland while housing 4,267 in asylum accommodation. The pressure on housing is rated at ten out of a scale of one to ten.

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has said the council was liaising with Home Office officials over what she called "unconscionable plans" to clear the asylum backlog saying the council knows that there are "severe risks that this will unduly impact vulnerable people in our communities".

It is estimated there is likely to be an additional 2,500 asylum decisions made with 1,800 of these decisions likely to be positive decisions.

When a person receives a positive decision, they are normally given 28 days to leave the asylum seeker accommodation provided by Mears.

The Red Cross has said that with the 28 day ‘move-on’ process – the time given to refugees to move from asylum support to mainstream benefits or employment – having changed, it has left some people with as little as seven days to move out of their asylum accommodation.

The charity warns this could lead to devastating levels of destitution saying it is "simply not enough time for most people".

Based on current data, approximately 77% of households who receive a positive decision in Glasgow and become official refugee status go on to make a homelessness application with the local authority.

It would mean an additional 1,386 homelessness applications would be made to the HSCP by the end of December 2023.

The council says that they estimate some 1,026 refugee households would be likely to require temporary accommodation pending being given a permanent home.

A council analysis says it is not clear where additional lets could be found. They say if accommodation cannot be sourced, this "could lead to an increase in rough sleeping".

They say if the 1,026 applications proceed it represents an additional pressure of £53.4m for the HSCP’s Homelessness Service in 24-25 in addition to an current budget pressure of £16.7m, representing a potential total budget black hole of £70.1m for 24-25.

It is estimated that that there is likely to be around 700 negative asylum decisions.

These households will have No Recourse to Public Funds (NRPF), and therefore have no rights to access homelessness services.

Annemarie O’Donnell, the council’s chief executive and Susanne Millar, chief officer of the HSCP, has told councillors: "Given the scale of these figures there is every likelihood that Glasgow will see an increased pattern of people with NRPF rough sleeping like other parts of the UK requiring intense outreach capacity from third sector, health and social care support for those who are deemed most vulnerable."

The council is holding an emergency meeting to consider the problem.

Annemarie O’Donnell, the council’s chief executive and Susanne Millar, chief officer of the HSCP, has told councillors said: “As a result of the Home Office decision, the number of people likely requiring homelessness assistance will increase and the HSCP’s Homelessness Service will find it exceedingly challenging to meet the additional demand.”

Her analysis added: "In April this year more than 600 positive decisions were made in Glasgow which required a major response from our asylum refugee team.

"This figure has since translated to increased homelessness applications and an increase in the use of hotel and B&B placements, particularly for single males."

Home Office figures show that more than 175,000 people were waiting for a decision on whether they will be granted refugee status at the end of June 2023 - up 44% from last year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set targets to clear the backlog by the end of the year in December 2022.

Officials have cleared on average 2,061 of those cases a month since then.

With 67,870 of the legacy cases remaining, the Home Office would have to process around 11,311 of them per month if it is to meet its target.

The Red Cross say that while more decisions are being made on asylum claims due to the streamlined asylum process it is putting an increasing amount of pressure on local authorities to support people to find housing quickly.

An asylum seeker is a person who flees their home country, enters another country and applies for the right to international protection and to stay in that country.

In the UK, asylum seekers are not allowed to work, and must rely on state support. Housing is provided, but asylum seekers cannot choose where it is.