Award-winning chef Tony Singh will take his private dining supper club experience to the Highlands next month to raise vital funds for charity.
Taking place on Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2, the ‘one of a kind’ luxury events will be hosted by Maggie’s Highlands and Cù Bòcan at the Tomatin Distillery near Inverness.
Mr Singh will be joined by Harrod’s head pastry chef, Allister Birt, as they combine their expertise to deliver two eight-course dining experiences with only 24 tickets available for each night.
Andrew Benjamin, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Highlands, said: “The Maggie’s kitchen table is a very emotive place for many of our Maggie’s Highland’s centre visitors.
“It is at the heart of many conversations, shared laughter, and memories, which are so special and to be treasured during what can be an especially difficult time.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the wonderful Tony and Alistair to the Highlands for this one-off event which will showcase their exceptional skills with the finest Scottish food and drink, all while raising money for a very important cause that will help so many people with cancer in the local area.”
Guests will observe Mr Singh at work in the distillery’s kitchen as he delivers a menu showcasing the best of the surrounding area’s seasonal larder including game sourced from a local estate.
Courses will be paired with fine wines from Deburgh and end with a dessert infused with Cù Bòcan’s latest release, the 15-Year-Old ‘2023 Edition’.
Cù Bòcan is an experimental Highland single malt first launched in 2013 which is distilled, matured, and produced at the Tomatin Distillery every winter.
Its story began in 2005 after Tomatin had achieved its quota and its distillery manager chose to bring in lightly peated barley to produce their own peated spirit for the last week of the year.
Supper Club tickets are priced at £250 per person with all proceeds going towards Maggie’s Highlands, a charity which offers which offers free support to those living with cancer, and their families.
As well as an evening of seasonal Scottish food and drink, guests will enjoy a cocktail and canape reception as well as return transport from Inverness.
To secure a space contact: Andrew.Benjamin@maggiescentres.org
