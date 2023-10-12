An Edinburgh-based company has given a first glimpse of its new luxurious hotel and nightspot in a landmark Glasgow city centre building ahead of opening.
The building that formerly housed Peckham’s on Glassford Street will soon become home to a “decadent and opulent” new 31-room boutique hotel by the family firm behind the House of Gods Hotel in the Scottish capital.
House of Gods Glasgow has shared a first look at what guests can look forward to ahead of rooms becoming available for sale on October 19, before the Merchant City location welcomes its first guests in December.
READ MORE: North Coast 500 bar and restaurant property investment brought to market
Following an extensive three-year renovation, the property has been completely transformed into one of Scotland’s most anticipated new luxury openings.
Offering six more rooms than its Edinburgh counterpart, those checking in to House of Gods Glasgow can enjoy a new room category which comes complete with four poster bed and golden bathtub, as well as two (Rock Star) Presidential Suites located on the hotel’s top floor, with amenities including private cinemas, ensuites kitted out with twin baths and a his and hers shower room.
Much like its Edinburgh counterpart, House of Gods Glasgow’s interior features hand-painted 24 karat-gold embellished de Gournay wallpaper in the lobby bar and a marble fountain crowning the rooftop bar, while each guestroom benefits from luxe interiors which include custom cashmere blankets, bespoke cabinetry, and marble-clad bathrooms.
On the top floor, guests also will find the new rooftop ‘Garden of Eden’ inspired restaurant and bar, with views which stretch across the Glasgow skyline.
Hailing the opening, CEO Mike Baxter said: “We couldn’t be more excited about opening our Glasgow location. It’s a place where everyone knows how to have a great time – and we’re here to treat each and every guest like the rockstar they are.
“Creating the ultimate escape here has been our main priority. In addition to offering services like early check-in and late check-out as standard, we have worked alongside incredible artists and craftspeople to create a destination which celebrates true extravagance.
“From working alongside Siobhan Mackenzie who has designed our team’s uniforms to creating a custom toile de jouy wallpaper designed by Gregory Lewis, who has previously worked with a multitude of key fashion brands including Chanel, Fendi, and Christian Louboutin to name just a few, I can’t wait to welcome our first guests in just a few weeks.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here