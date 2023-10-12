House of Gods Glasgow has shared a first look at what guests can look forward to ahead of rooms becoming available for sale on October 19, before the Merchant City location welcomes its first guests in December.

Following an extensive three-year renovation, the property has been completely transformed into one of Scotland’s most anticipated new luxury openings.

Offering six more rooms than its Edinburgh counterpart, those checking in to House of Gods Glasgow can enjoy a new room category which comes complete with four poster bed and golden bathtub, as well as two (Rock Star) Presidential Suites located on the hotel’s top floor, with amenities including private cinemas, ensuites kitted out with twin baths and a his and hers shower room.

House of Gods Glasgow (Image: Dall)

Much like its Edinburgh counterpart, House of Gods Glasgow’s interior features hand-painted 24 karat-gold embellished de Gournay wallpaper in the lobby bar and a marble fountain crowning the rooftop bar, while each guestroom benefits from luxe interiors which include custom cashmere blankets, bespoke cabinetry, and marble-clad bathrooms.

On the top floor, guests also will find the new rooftop ‘Garden of Eden’ inspired restaurant and bar, with views which stretch across the Glasgow skyline.

Hailing the opening, CEO Mike Baxter said: “We couldn’t be more excited about opening our Glasgow location. It’s a place where everyone knows how to have a great time – and we’re here to treat each and every guest like the rockstar they are.

“Creating the ultimate escape here has been our main priority. In addition to offering services like early check-in and late check-out as standard, we have worked alongside incredible artists and craftspeople to create a destination which celebrates true extravagance.

“From working alongside Siobhan Mackenzie who has designed our team’s uniforms to creating a custom toile de jouy wallpaper designed by Gregory Lewis, who has previously worked with a multitude of key fashion brands including Chanel, Fendi, and Christian Louboutin to name just a few, I can’t wait to welcome our first guests in just a few weeks.”