General manager Gavin Currie has said that the versatile new space will combine elements of a bar, live music venue, cocktail parlour and bier hall, filling a gap in the city centre’s current late-night hospitality landscape.

He said: “Since the pandemic, a growing number of people are looking for something more than the traditional nightclub experience.

“They’re looking for a venue that offers live music from local artists, an extensive cocktail selection, cool interiors and a welcoming vibe that’s inclusive of everyone, regardless of age.

“Without the necessary investment and a willingness to evolve with changing trends, our nightlife will lie at a standstill.

“We want to change that with Freddy’s.”

Freddy’s has worked alongside a range of local businesses to curate a sizeable drinks offering which spans from classic Negronis to Chivas Regal and Fanta slushies alongside premium draught and bottled beer options.

Interiors have been designed in collaboration with ARKA Design Studio and the Too Gallus, with exposed brick, cosy corners and ‘no expense spared' on lighting and sound.

Mr Currie continued: “We've invested heavily in creating an immersive audio-visual experience that will amplify the live music performances and leave our guests absolutely astounded.

“We know that Edinburgh’s licensed trade can get back to the vibrant landscape it was 10 years ago, and we want to be part of that.

“We want to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, and hope everyone loves Freddy’s as much as we do.”

Freddy’s will be open seven days a week until 3am.

