The team behind a new late-night venue in Edinburgh city centre has vowed to provide ‘more than the traditional nightclub experience’ as they prepare to open this month.
From Friday, October 20 Freddy’s will offer ‘something for everyone all under one roof’ at 24 Fredrick Street as they play host to a line of up-and-coming artists, bands, DJs and performers.
General manager Gavin Currie has said that the versatile new space will combine elements of a bar, live music venue, cocktail parlour and bier hall, filling a gap in the city centre’s current late-night hospitality landscape.
READ MORE: First look at new ‘opulent' hotel and nightspot in landmark city centre building
He said: “Since the pandemic, a growing number of people are looking for something more than the traditional nightclub experience.
“They’re looking for a venue that offers live music from local artists, an extensive cocktail selection, cool interiors and a welcoming vibe that’s inclusive of everyone, regardless of age.
“Without the necessary investment and a willingness to evolve with changing trends, our nightlife will lie at a standstill.
“We want to change that with Freddy’s.”
Freddy’s has worked alongside a range of local businesses to curate a sizeable drinks offering which spans from classic Negronis to Chivas Regal and Fanta slushies alongside premium draught and bottled beer options.
READ MORE: Why is Scottish hospitality industry in crisis?
Interiors have been designed in collaboration with ARKA Design Studio and the Too Gallus, with exposed brick, cosy corners and ‘no expense spared' on lighting and sound.
Mr Currie continued: “We've invested heavily in creating an immersive audio-visual experience that will amplify the live music performances and leave our guests absolutely astounded.
“We know that Edinburgh’s licensed trade can get back to the vibrant landscape it was 10 years ago, and we want to be part of that.
“We want to turn ordinary moments into extraordinary memories, and hope everyone loves Freddy’s as much as we do.”
Freddy’s will be open seven days a week until 3am.
For more information visit their website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here