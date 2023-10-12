A Tartan Army stalwart has told how he's spent more than 50 years capturing some of Scotland's greatest - and most tragic - moments on film.
Ronnie McDevitt attended his first Scotland match in 1976 aged 15 and has attended more than 100 away games with his Super 8 camera in tow.
He shot footage of a famous win over England at Wembley in 1977, documented the Tartan Army at World Cups from Italy to Mexico and recorded some of the last images of the late, great Jock Stein.
Mr McDevitt said: "When I look back at the films there’s a lot of joy, but also sadness as there’s an increasing number of people who are no longer with us.
“When I first started going to games I was just a guy with a camera. When I look back at it with hindsight, I can see the value in it.”
One of the people who is no longer with us is legendary Celtic and Scotland manager Stein, who collapsed and died following a 1-1 draw with Wales which secured qualification for the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.
Mr McDevitt, who is in Seville to watch Scotland's crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Spain, was filming from the stands at Ninian Park on that night, and captured some of the last pictures of the European Cup winning manager.
He said: “We got an overnight train and were there long ahead of the match. We had to get a result to qualify and went behind to a Mark Hughes goal. I climbed a floodlight pylon to get a perfect shot of our penalty to equalise. It was a massive relief when the final whistle went.
“I got back to the hotel to drop my camera off and was told what had happened to Stein. It was a massive shock – people were stunned. I was filming the players applauding the crowd at the end and they wouldn’t have known what had happened.
“It’s always a strange feeling when you film something that’s significant. You watch it several times and its importance grows over time. We appreciate Jock Stein more now for the legend that he was. The significance of the film grows with that.”
Mr McDevitt's footage has been cut together into a short film, which will be shown on BBC Scotland's A View From the Terrace, which airs on Friday nights.
Jordan Laird, executive producer of A View From the Terrace and co-founder of Studio Something, said: “Ronnie is like the Tartan Army’s Forrest Gump – almost every great (and not so great) moments for our national team over the past 50 years, Ronnie was there, and he has the incredible shots to prove it.
“Nowadays everybody has a camera phone and videos are all over social media before the game has even finished. What is incredible is that these images have been sitting in a box in a loft somewhere, they are a national treasure that should be enjoyed.
“Being a football fan is really about those trips and away days with pals and family, memories that are signposted by football results, looking back more often than not we remember who we were with as much as what happened on the park and Ronnie’s films encapsulate that.”
