Wizz Air examined the percentage of positive reviews on TripAdvisor for each attraction before ranking them accordingly.

Edinburgh's The Chocolatarium ranked as the top lesser-known landmark in the world in the study, with 99.5 per cent of “Excellent” or “Very Good” reviews.

The micro chocolate factory, located on Cranston Street, also ranked 10th on Edinburgh’s ‘Things to Do’ list on TripAdvisor.

Second on the list was Al Masjid an Nabawi mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, while Chiesa di San Maurizio al Monastero Maggiore in Milan came in third.

Speaking on the study, Tamara Vallois, head of communications said: "While most of us may be familiar with the famous landmarks in each country – from the Eiffel Tower to Stonehenge – there are a wide range of fantastic destinations that fly under the radar for many travellers.

"From a hands-on, Wonka-esque chocolate factory adventure in Edinburgh, to a secret chapel, hidden away in an Amsterdam attic. There are plenty of hidden gems for tourists looking for a worthwhile, unique experience."

‘’We hope our study has educated travellers on some of the lesser-known attractions found around the world. Our investigation highlights the amazing locations that can be seen and experienced beyond the popular go-to tourist attractions.’’