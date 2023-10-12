A 'Wonka-esque' attraction in Scotland has been revealed as the best-reviewed lesser-known landmark according to TripAdvisor.
Low-cost airline Wizz Air completed two separate rankings of the top lesser-known landmarks and hidden gem locations across the globe.
Wizz Air examined the percentage of positive reviews on TripAdvisor for each attraction before ranking them accordingly.
Edinburgh's The Chocolatarium ranked as the top lesser-known landmark in the world in the study, with 99.5 per cent of “Excellent” or “Very Good” reviews.
READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant reveals £10m expansion plan
The micro chocolate factory, located on Cranston Street, also ranked 10th on Edinburgh’s ‘Things to Do’ list on TripAdvisor.
Second on the list was Al Masjid an Nabawi mosque in Medina, Saudi Arabia, while Chiesa di San Maurizio al Monastero Maggiore in Milan came in third.
Speaking on the study, Tamara Vallois, head of communications said: "While most of us may be familiar with the famous landmarks in each country – from the Eiffel Tower to Stonehenge – there are a wide range of fantastic destinations that fly under the radar for many travellers.
"From a hands-on, Wonka-esque chocolate factory adventure in Edinburgh, to a secret chapel, hidden away in an Amsterdam attic. There are plenty of hidden gems for tourists looking for a worthwhile, unique experience."
‘’We hope our study has educated travellers on some of the lesser-known attractions found around the world. Our investigation highlights the amazing locations that can be seen and experienced beyond the popular go-to tourist attractions.’’
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here