Ms Thewliss, Glasgow Central seat was abolished, with much of it being taken into Mr Linden’s patch.

However, following a ballot of local members, Mr Linden emerged victorious.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Linden said: ”Delighted to be selected to stand once again as @theSNP candidate for Glasgow East. Tackling Westminster’s cost of living crisis and making the case for our nation’s independence will be at the heart of our campaign to hold this seat.”

Ms Thewliss also put her name forward in Glasgow North. She was successful, defeating lawyer Rhiannon Spear, Amjid Bashir, a member of the Scots Asians for Independence executive, and Abdul Bostani, a councillor.

She tweeted: “I'm honoured to have been selected by members as @theSNP candidate for Glasgow North and thank my brilliant fellow nominees for all they contributed to the contest.

"I will continue to work hard to represent Glasgow Central until a general election is called.”

The vacancy in that constituency was sparked after Patrick Grady failed vetting. He was suspended from the Commons and forced to apologise to MPs for drunkenly touching a teenage staffer.

Both seats are key targets for Labour.

In Stirling, the SNP’s Alyn Smith saw off a bid from Ahsan Khan, the husband of local MSP Evelyn Tweed, to replace him.

He told The Herald: “Least said soonest mended, I’ve another campaign to win.”

In Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber, former chief whip, Brendan O'Hara saw off a challenge from Helensburgh councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess.

In East Kilbride and Strathaven, where members were left stunned on Thursday morning following Lisa Cameron’s shock defection to the Tories, Grant Costello was named as the candidate.

In Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Seamus Logan will stand for the party, while Iain Whyte has been picked for Lothian East.

In Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey, Graham Leadbitter will stand, while Glen Reynolds will will contest West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.