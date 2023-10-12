Glasgow will soon be introduced to a new immersive experience from Chef Modou Diagne, as diners are invited to learn more of his incredible story with every bite.
The new INSPIRE by Modou menus will follow Mr Diagne's personal journey from growing up in Senegal to arriving in Glasgow, aged 19, with just £200 in his pocket and later going on to own the hugely popular 111 by Modou in the city’s West End.
Every eight weeks, a new five-course tasting menu will be released, chronicling a chapter in the chef’s narrative.
Inspiration for each dish ranges from his favourite childhood foods to time spent with mentor Nico Simeone of Six by Nico.
Ahead of the launch on Thursday, October 19, Mr Diagne said: “This menu is extremely special to me.
“It's a celebration of the individuals and events that have aided me in getting to where I am.
“Many people have always been interested in my tale, which I sometimes struggle to put into words.
“Cooking is my creative expression, so what better way to share my narrative than with food and hopefully inspire guests to experience both my story and my cuisine.
“Expect a fusion of aromas from my Senegalese roots as well as my talents and progress as a cook as I continue to learn more on my chef journey."
Mr Diagne famously first began working with Mr Simeone in 2014 after stumbling across a recruitment advert for a kitchen porter role at 111 by Nico.
Within months of taking up the position, a strong work ethic and positive outlook had impressed Simeone, who began sharing his kitchen skills and encouraging his new employee’s natural talents.
After climbing the ranks to head chef, Diagne was offered the opportunity to truly make his mark in the industry with his own restaurant brand as 111 was relaunched under his name and ownership in 2021.
The first chapter of INSPIRE by Modou will include dishes such as ‘Fishing with Andy’, which looks back to the first time he went fishing in Scotland with chef Andy Temple, and ‘Coffee’ which stems from a love of caffeine discovered during long kitchen shifts.
This menu will be available every Thursday through Saturday for eight weeks before moving on to the next chapter as the tale of the chef's life continues.
For more information or to book now click here.
