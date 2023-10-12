2022 was a landmark year for the OVO Hydro, with the venue welcoming its busiest schedule of live entertainment since opening and placing number two in industry title Pollstar’s list of best global arenas.

It is ranked number one arena in Europe by ticket sales by the same publication, and has welcomed 1.2m visitors across 2022/23.

The OVO Hydro also became the first venue in the world to receive ‘Greener Arena Certification’, A Greener Festival’s rigorous, independent certification process which holistically assesses venue operations.

Peter Duthie, Chief Executive at the SEC, added: “OVO has been a hugely valued and supportive partner to the SEC, so it’s the natural choice for us to continue our association with the business until at least 2030.

“It’s unusual in our industry for partnerships of this nature to have such longevity, so the continuation of our relationship with OVO is testament to the amount of synergy to be found between our two businesses. We pride ourselves on delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests, and through this partnership some 500,000 of them have been afforded early access to tickets.

“We’re also hugely proud of our work to make our events, and campus, more sustainable. The support and consultancy that OVO has, and will continue to offer us has been invaluable in the SEC achieving significant milestones like A Greener Arena Certification. We look forward to working with the team to continue this valuable partnership.”

OVO’s CEO Raman Bhatia, added: “We’re proud of our work together to drive progress to zero-carbon living. Our ongoing partnership builds on the sustainability commitments we’ve pushed forward together, celebrating the world’s first arena to achieve the A Greener Arena certification. We will continue to support the OVO Hydro on its ambitious sustainability plans, so fans and artists alike can enjoy a venue that’s supporting our collective net zero goals.”

Liana Mellotte, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships, said: “Purposeful partnerships take venues and fan experiences to the next level, and OVO has been able to take this to the next level by using its capabilities to support the venue as it works to become more sustainable.

“This is a trend we are seeing across the AEG Global Partnerships portfolio, as businesses look to deliver real, measurable impact against their ESG targets, and we are excited to see this partnership continue to deliver on our joint values and ambitious plans over the next seven years.”

The likes of Tom Jones and Noel Gallagher are due to take to the stage at the OVO Hydro before the end of 2023, with the riverside venue also scheduled to play host to the likes of Take That, Depeche Mode and Marti Pellow in 2024.