They said that if the SNP cleared this threshold, whether it had a majority of MPs or not, it would be a mandate for immediate talks on independence or a second referendum.

It was a watering down of Mr Yousaf’s position in June, when he told a special SNP convention that a mandate would require the party to win a majority of seats.

On Sunday, delegates in Aberdeen are expected to change the recent Yousaf-Flynn plan from “most” seats back to the “majority” of seats scheme proposed in June.

It follows criticism from within the SNP of the "most" seats plan.

MP Pete Wishart said it was not credible to “try and assert some move towards independence if you’re not carrying the majority of people with you”.

Even Mr Flynn appeared confused about it and last month twice contradicted it on Sky News, saying the goal was winning "a majority" of seats, not merely a plurality.

The Yousaf-Flynn plan will go before the SNP conference on Sunday afternoon.

The Deeside and Upper Donside Branch has tabled an amendent to revert to the June "majority" plan which the leadership expects to be adopted as the consensus position.

As Scotland is losing two of its 59 seats under boundary changes at the election, a majority would be 29 MPs for the SNP. It currently has 43.

Two other amendments - by MP Joanna Cherry KC and Mr Wishart - propose turning the election into a de facto referendum, with a mandate for independence talks based on either all Yes parties or just the SNP winning a majority of the votes cast.

Only one of four permutations can be adopted in practice, as the SNP would otherwise be accused of having two or more thresholds and being confused about its key aim.

The Daily Record reported a senior SNP source saying the party leadership was “amenable” to switching from “most” to “majority”, a view confirmed by the Herald.

A source told the Herald they expected Sunday to be “pretty consensual”, with the amendment reverting to the “majority” of seats position expected to pass.

However both Labour and the Tories have ruled out accepting the SNP’s interpretation of the result even if it does win a majority of Scotland’s seats next year.

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “The SNP shouldn’t be wasting time on this obsession at all.

"The Scottish people decisively rejected their separatist agenda and have made it clear they don’t want to revisit it.

“They want a government that will tackle their real priorities, which is why they are deserting the SNP in droves.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of anti-independence group Scotland in Union and a Labour candidate in the election, said: “Whether it’s most seats, the majority of seats, or just many seats, the SNP’s de facto referendum plan is downright dangerous.

“It is absolutely no basis upon which to fight a General Election, and voters will simply not respect it as a strategy. It may be an embarrassment for the SNP’s two most senior figures that their ‘most seats’ plan has been trashed.

“But the tactic in its place is equally reckless.

“General Elections are fought on a range of issues, most of which are considerably more important than the SNP’s selfish plan to break up the UK.”