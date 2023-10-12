She said: “Cllr Tissera’s point about austerity – I realise as a ‘new Scot’ Cllr Tissera maybe doesn’t know about the mitigations that the SNP government have had to put in over the years that they have been in power.

"For example the bedroom tax, maybe you’re not aware of the bedroom tax but that started a long time ago, so please do not tell us that we are causing austerity.”

Cllr Tissera responded: “I would like to be respected and I do not appreciate those comments.

"I have taken the life in the UK test to become a citizen and I probably know more than you do.”

In a letter sent to the First Minister and SNP chief executive, Murray Foote, urging him to suspend Cllr van Sweeden, Cllr Tissera said the comments “shocked me and shocked the council”.

She added: “The innuendo of her comments were that I had just come off the boat and as a new Scot — her words not mine — I am not as Scottish as others and I did not understand Scotland like her and the SNP group, this being despite the SNP council leader being of French dissent and myself holding a United Kingdom passport.

“As a Labour Councillor, we will disagree on policy but I hope and trust we don’t disagree on calling out racism.

"First Minister, it is incumbent upon us to stand together against racism and as such, I call on you to act in this matter and act by suspending councillor van Sweeden.”

Cllr van Sweeden later apologised for her use of “clumsy” language.

She said: "I unreservedly apologise for the clumsy language I used in the chamber and the offence it caused.

"It could not be further from the values I hold."

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Yousaf said his councillor was “right to apologise”.

He said: “Those comments were unacceptable; no ifs, buts or maybes about it.

“I have to say as somebody who has been on the receiving end of unacceptable comments, that kind of language is just not acceptable.

“In fact, I want to apologise to Councilor Tissera on behalf of the party because that should not have happened.

“She should not have been subjected to that language.”