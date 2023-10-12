The agent described the public house as a “true gem offering a charming turnkey operation” which attracts a mix of tourists and local clientele, offering a broad range of drinks alongside “warm hearty pub grub”.

The pub comprises an open-plan bar seating area, featuring a blend of traditional and modern fixtures, on the ground floor, along with a fully fitted commercial kitchen. There is also a large, modern, and secluded beer garden to the rear of the property, the agent added.

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing the Railway Inn, Juniper Green. This pub is an institution in Juniper Green that already has a stellar reputation and good client base. The pub needs a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.”