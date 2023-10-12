Police have descended on London Stansted Airport after a plane from Nairobi to London Heathrow was forced to divert.

It is understood the Kenya Airlines flight was intercepted by RAF Typhoons prior to landing.

Stansted is the designated airport for dealing with security issues in the United Kingdom.

The airport remains open and flights are operating as normal, Essex Police said.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport confirmed that the Boeing 787 "landed safely with Essex Police in attendance".

Essex Police confirmed it is attending an incident at Stansted.

The force tweeted: “We are currently attending an incident at Stansted Airport. A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon.”