Stansted is the designated airport for dealing with security issues in the United Kingdom.

A flight travelling from Nairobi to Heathrow was diverted to Stansted this afternoon (Thursday 12 October).



The airport remains open.

The airport remains open and flights are operating as normal, Essex Police said.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport confirmed that the Boeing 787 "landed safely with Essex Police in attendance".

