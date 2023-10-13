It said this was driven by an 8% increase in passenger numbers and a 9% rise in fares, both compared with the same period last year.

The airline, which flies from airports including Glasgow and Edinburgh, also said its profit before tax for the year to the end of September is expected to be between £440m and £460m.

It has placed firm orders with Airbus for 157 new aircraft, which is subject to the approval of the airline's shareholders, and has its sights set on profit before tax upwards of £1 billion.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said the profits are “bang in line with consensus”.

She said: “Despite a turbulent summer that saw easyJet cancel nearly 2,000 flights, it’s a reassuring update from the low-cost carrier.

“But it’s the medium-term targets that are particularly exciting. The budget airline now expects group profits to hit a billion by 2026, which is a significant upgrade to current expectations.”

She added: “The other standout headline is an order for 157 new Airbus worth $20bn. Throw in a return to dividend payments at the full-year and the no-frills carrier looks to be in fine form.

“In a world where holidays abroad continue to be a priority for families, despite a persistent cost of living crisis, it’s the budget airlines who are set to benefit if they can continue to keep costs down and air fares competitive.”

The company is proposing to resume paying dividends to shareholders early next year at a rate of 10% of annual profit after tax.

This is expected to rise to 20% for the following year.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said: "We have delivered a record summer with strong demand for easyJet's flights and holidays with customers choosing us for our network, value and service.

"This performance has demonstrated that our strategy is achieving results and so today we have set out an ambitious road map to serve more customers and deliver attractive shareholder returns, underpinned by a continued focus on costs and operational excellence.

"Our new medium-term targets provide the building blocks to deliver a PBT (profit before tax) greater than £1bn. This will be driven by reducing winter losses, upgauging our fleet and growing easyJet Holidays."

Mr Lundgren also said the airline is experiencing "good demand" for this winter compared with a year ago.

He expects capacity between October and December to be 15% higher than the same period in 2022.

He added: "In situations like this with the cost of living squeeze, people gravitate more than ever towards value and brands that they trust.

"That will work very well for easyJet. We continue to see demand is strong going forward."

The company also said of its investment plan: “The effect on easyJet’s assets and liabilities will depend on the ownership structure of the aircraft which is decided closer to the time of delivery.

“The payments under the proposed purchase and the conversion will be financed over a number of years through a combination of easyJet’s internal resources, cash flow, sale and leaseback transactions and debt.

“While the board will regularly review optimal sources of financing, given the strength of easyJet’s balance sheet, there is currently no expectation that shareholders will be asked to fund any aspect of the proposed purchase and the conversion.”

A shareholder vote will take place later this year.

Shares in easyJet closed down 6.98%, or 30.5p, at 406.3p.