The bridge will connect Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, re-establishing the historic link between the two areas.

It is also a key part of the active travel route between the University of Glasgow's campus at Gilmorehill and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Where will I be able to see the bridge span arrive?

The main span of the Govan - Partick Bridge will arrive at Yorkhill Quay, close to the site where it will be installed, after sailing up the River Clyde by barge.

Prior to its arrival at Yorkhill Quay, the bridge span will sail past key sites on the Clyde, such as Dumbarton Rock, Braehead and Glasgow Harbour, on its journey.

What time will it arrive at?

The bridge span is due to arrive at Yorkhill Quay at 1pm on Friday, although that may change, subject to tide and weather changes).

The position of the bridge on its journey can be found here

What more details do we have of the bridge span?

The bridge span left Westdorpe in the Netherlands on 7 October. It was constructed in Belgium, before being transported along canals to Holland at which point the pylon and cabling was installed prior to sailing to the Clyde estuary and up the river.

The bridge span is six metres wide and was fabricated in two parts: the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and which will use the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.

What's been said about the bridge?

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of the Glasgow City Region Cabinet, said: "The Govan - Partick Bridge will not only provide an active travel connection between the West End and the South Side of the city, but will directly create new jobs, apprenticeships, training and other opportunities, as well as complementing a number of other ongoing or forthcoming major regeneration projects that stretch all the way from the University of Glasgow to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee said: "This active travel bridge will help spur regeneration in the wider area. It highlights just how transformative projects within the Glasgow City Region City Deal can be, restoring the historic link between these well-known Glasgow neighbourhoods.