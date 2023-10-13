Police have launched an investigation, but say there are no suspicious circumstances surround the death of the man, said to be a 20-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.50am on Friday, 13 October, 2023, we were called to a report of an injured man on Princes Street, Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended however the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing but there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Princes Street is closed westbound between Frederick Street and Castle Street. Trams and buses are being redirected.



Please avoid the area if possible and use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/6uSK9W1T5B — Police Scotland Edinburgh (@PSOSEdinburgh) October 13, 2023

Princes Street is currently closed from Fredrick Street to Shandwick Place while police forensic investigation officers are at the scene.

It is not known how long the street will be closed, and the public have been advised to check Police Scotland's social media for updates.

Edinburgh Trams posted: "Due to an incident on Princes Street the road is currently closed Westbound. Part route Airport-Shandwick Place and Newhaven- Balfour St until further notice. Ticket acceptance with Lothian Buses Foot of Walk - Haymarket."