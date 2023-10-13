But some suggested that the absence of the narrowly defeated leadership candidate had been calculated to create a dividing line with Humza Yousaf, the SNP leader.

Her decision to stay away from the conference in Aberdeen, which starts on Sunday, comes amid calls by senior SNP figures to install her as deputy first minister as part of a radical reshuffle to avoid “doomsday” at the general election.

Alex Neil, the former health secretary, told the Times that Mr Yousaf should appoint his leadership rival to the post, while Geoff Aberdein, a former adviser to Alex Salmond, said Mr Yousaf should move “heaven and earth” to return her to the cabinet.

First Minister Humza Yousaf is appealing for party unity ahead of SNP conference. Photo PA.

The calls followed the SNP’s humiliating defeat at the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election last week with Labour taking the seat on a 20-point swing. Just hours after the result was confirmed, splits emerged over the SNP’s independence strategy and its power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.

A spokesman for Ms Forbes said: “She will be following the conference online and is looking forward to the first minister’s keynote address, along with other important contributions from members.”

The former finance secretary has attended every SNP conference since she was elected MSP for Skye, Lochaber & Badenoch in 2016.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservative chairman, said: “Who can blame Kate Forbes for staying as far away as possible from the SNP conference when she looks at the chaos, division and scandal gripping the party? She must be counting her blessings she avoided the poisoned chalice Nicola Sturgeon handed to Humza Yousaf.”

A Labour spokeswoman said: “In common with many others within the SNP, Kate Forbes appears to be putting as much distance between herself and the party conference as she possibly can. The state they are in, can you blame them?”

It emerged on Thursday that Nr Yousaf is set to go into the general election arguing that winning a majority of seats would be a mandate for independence. Labour said it marked the third change in independence strategy from the SNP this year.

Mr Yousaf narrowly won the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader in March, just ahead despite enjoying the overwhelming backing of the party establishment. During the divisive five-week contest Ms Forbes repeatedly raised doubts about his competence. Mr Yousaf won by 52% to Forbes’s 48%

Mr Yousaf appealed for party unity on Thursday night and said a divided SNP would not win elections.

Speaking at Bute House, he urged the party to “come together” or risk making the independence cause “weaker”. He said the party’s stance should be respected regardless of whether they voted for him, Ms Forbes or Ash Regan in the leadership contest.

He added: “The old maxim is true: divided parties simply don’t win elections, so we have to heal the divisions that exist. I don’t care if you voted for Kate or Ash [Regan, who came third in the leadership race], whether they agree or disagree with the Bute House agreement [with the Greens], let’s come together and respect the party.”

An SNP spokesman said: “The SNP is delivering every day for Scotland and will always put the priorities of Scotland first. As Westminster’s cost of living crisis continues to hammer households across Scotland, it is more important than ever that SNP members come together to build the case for a better, fairer and more prosperous future as an independent country.”

Ms Forbes was one of nine MSPs who voted against the week long suspension of longserving MSP Fergus Ewing from the party at Holyrood earlier this month. His sanction was for voting against the Green minister in a motion of no confidence in June.

Ms Forbes stood next to Mr Ewing, alongside fellow SNP MSPs, his sister Annabelle Ewing and Christine Grahame, when he gave a defiant statement to the press after the meeting.

He later said he would appeal the decision. He too will miss the SNP conference next week.