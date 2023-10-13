READ MORE: Chef Modou launches new dining experience inspired by his 'remarkable' life story

This week, he said: "I've been a chef for over 20 years, and it's been an honour to mentor the Shanghai Oriental kitchen team as they open their doors in Larkhall.

“The restaurant's cuisine features Chinese and Southeast Asian meals, with organic products used whenever possible.

“In addition to this, the crew here strives to combine the best in hygiene, food sourcing, culinary skills, and service."

The new venture is a sister restaurant to Shanghai Teahouse in Bothwell and finds a home in a former Royal Bank of Scotland site with ample space for up to 65 diners.

On the menu are familiar favourites from chicken satay, scallops with ginger and spring onion or roasted duck in plum sauce with a takeaway service available.

Last month, Chef Jimmy Lee made his debut appearance on ITV's This Morning after racking up millions of views on his popular TikTok account with a series of 60-second cooking videos.

The Asian-Scots chef is also the driving force behind Salt & Chilli Oriental, which operates across two locations in Glasgow's Southside and St James Quarter in Edinburgh.

READ MORE: 'It takes 31 minutes to order and eat six dishes', Ron Mackenna reviews Salt & Chilli Oriental

Upon receiving the Chef Personality of the Year award at the Scottish Food Awards in 2018 he spoke of how teamwork had been integral to his success stating: "There is an incredible amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes every day to make the best tasting Chinese food in Scotland.

"It is great that our achievements have been recognised at the highest level.”

Shanghai Oriental is now open at 108 Union Street, Larkhall.

For more information find their website here.