It says the £150 million project will help alleviate a shortage of residential homes in a bustling neighbourhood on the south side of Glasgow and provide employment opportunities for local people during the construction phase and on completion.

The approved application represents the first phase of development proposals. The plans include the demolition of the southern portion of the 1960s Shawlands Arcade and replacing it with 329 build-to-rent flats, new retail units at street level, and public realm spaces for community use. Streetscape improvements to Kilmarnock Road and improved pedestrianisation of the area will also be delivered, the developers say.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: The lifeline move to lift hard-pressed pubs

Ediston director Neal Jamieson said: “We are delighted that the first phase of our proposals to redevelop Shawlands Arcade has been approved.

“Following extensive consultation with the local community and other key stakeholders, this marks a significant milestone in unlocking the site's potential and delivering transformational change in Shawlands.

“Centred on meeting the needs of modern-day Shawlands, the proposals involve the construction of much-needed new rental homes, modern retail units, and carefully thought-out public spaces, in place of the old 1960s Arcade.

“As we move forward, we look forward to bringing our regenerative vision to life, contributing to the long-term growth of one of Glasgow’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.”

Murray Henderson, founding director of architect HAUS Collective, said: “We're thrilled that the proposed redevelopment of the dated 1960s shopping arcade has reached this important milestone.

READ MORE: Scotland whisky: Chivas reveals £10m expansion plan

"Proposals have followed a comprehensive design process informed by a specialist consultant team, invaluable feedback from local stakeholders, and collaborative discussions with the Glasgow City Council planning authority.

“Our design approach has embraced both the constraint and opportunity presented by this hugely challenging urban site, and whilst protecting and enhancing the wider urban context, proposals present a vibrant, dynamic development focused on the importance of community, presenting a significant regeneration opportunity at the heart of Shawlands."

Demolition and construction work for the first phase of the development is likely to start in mid-2024 and is expected to be completed by late 2026.