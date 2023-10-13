DEVELOPERS have reached a ‘significant milestone’ in their bid to build more than 300 homes on the site of Shawlands Arcade, Glasgow.
Clydebuilt Limited Partnership, a property investment and development fund co-owned by Strathclyde Pension Fund and Ediston Real Estate, have had plans to build 329 new homes on the site approved by councillors.
It says the £150 million project will help alleviate a shortage of residential homes in a bustling neighbourhood on the south side of Glasgow and provide employment opportunities for local people during the construction phase and on completion.
The approved application represents the first phase of development proposals. The plans include the demolition of the southern portion of the 1960s Shawlands Arcade and replacing it with 329 build-to-rent flats, new retail units at street level, and public realm spaces for community use. Streetscape improvements to Kilmarnock Road and improved pedestrianisation of the area will also be delivered, the developers say.
READ MORE: Scott Wright: The lifeline move to lift hard-pressed pubs
Ediston director Neal Jamieson said: “We are delighted that the first phase of our proposals to redevelop Shawlands Arcade has been approved.
“Following extensive consultation with the local community and other key stakeholders, this marks a significant milestone in unlocking the site's potential and delivering transformational change in Shawlands.
“Centred on meeting the needs of modern-day Shawlands, the proposals involve the construction of much-needed new rental homes, modern retail units, and carefully thought-out public spaces, in place of the old 1960s Arcade.
“As we move forward, we look forward to bringing our regenerative vision to life, contributing to the long-term growth of one of Glasgow’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.”
Murray Henderson, founding director of architect HAUS Collective, said: “We're thrilled that the proposed redevelopment of the dated 1960s shopping arcade has reached this important milestone.
READ MORE: Scotland whisky: Chivas reveals £10m expansion plan
"Proposals have followed a comprehensive design process informed by a specialist consultant team, invaluable feedback from local stakeholders, and collaborative discussions with the Glasgow City Council planning authority.
“Our design approach has embraced both the constraint and opportunity presented by this hugely challenging urban site, and whilst protecting and enhancing the wider urban context, proposals present a vibrant, dynamic development focused on the importance of community, presenting a significant regeneration opportunity at the heart of Shawlands."
Demolition and construction work for the first phase of the development is likely to start in mid-2024 and is expected to be completed by late 2026.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here