Plans to float a huge section of a bridge which will span the Clyde between Govan and Partick have been scuppered by the wind.
Unsafe weather conditions have called a halt to an operation to bring the main span of the bridge up the river to Yorkhill Quay in the city today.
Instead, it will be berthed at Greenock’s Ocean terminal until at least Saturday. However, attempts to bring the massive structure to Glasgow will only resume when weather conditions improve.
The port authority advised that the wind conditions make it unsafe for the barge carrying the bridge span to travel up the Clyde, forcing them to call a halt to the operation.
The project will see the construction of a new pedestrian/cycle bridge over the River Clyde between Water Row in Govan and Pointhouse Quay in Partick, re-establishing the historic connection between the areas.
The bridge span left Westdorpe in the Netherlands on 7 October. It was constructed in Belgium, before being transported along canals to Holland at which point the pylon and cabling was installed prior to sailing to the Clyde estuary and up the river.
The bridge span is six metres wide and was fabricated in two parts: the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and which will use the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.
The £29.5million Govan - Partick Bridge project is a Glasgow City Region City Deal project, funded by the Scottish and UK Governments.
The Glasgow City Region City Deal will see both governments provide £500million of funding for infrastructure projects.
