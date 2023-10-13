Protesters from Glasgow Trans Rally have gathered outside the building's entrance in Argyle Street, holding banners with messages including: "No feminism without trans women", "trans rights are human rights", and "keep Terfs out of Glasgow".

The group said: "'Feminist' conferences such as this legitimise debates around trans lives as and area of concern for woman and pit trans rights against women's rights.

"It encourages an environment which materially endangers trans folk, especially trans women, and contributes to an environment where our lives and rights are debated - as can be seen by Rishi Sunak's latest comments."

Protesters outside Platform in Glasgow in a rally against a 'transphobic' women's rights conference (Image: Gordon Terris)

The event, taking place from Friday (October 13) to Sunday (October 15), describes itself as the largest annual feminist conference in Europe.

More than 1,400 delegates from across the world are due to attend, and issues expected to be covered range from FGM to femicide.

However, FiLiA has been criticised as being anti-trans due to its members' opposition to gender recognition reform and beliefs that transgender rights clash with women's "sex based rights".

Platform had initially attempted to cancel the event, giving FiLiA just 12 hours' notice their conference would not go ahead.

But after a legal challenge the venue, based at the site of the former Arches nightclub, eventually backed down and allowed the conference to go ahead.

Security outside FiLiA women's rights conference at Platform in Glasgow (Image: Gordon Terris)

Chief executive and co-founder of FiLiA Lisa-Marie Taylor said: “We are delighted that our conference is going ahead.

"We were dismayed when we were informed by Platform at very short notice that they were not going to allow us into the venue.

"It was clear to us that they and their staff had been pressurised by a group determined to undermine women’s rights and thwarting freedom of speech.

"The idea that so many women may have been shut out because of a small band of anti-democratic and anonymous campaigners was extremely distressing.

"We are very grateful to our legal team for acting so quickly to turn this round.”

Joanna Cherry MP has been outspoken on her gender-critical beliefs

Joanna Cherry MP had a similar experience at Edinburgh's The Stand comedy club in the summer, with the venue u-turning on cancelling her show after legal action.

She said: “I hope that this case sends a very clear message to venues all over the country that they do not have to buckle when pressurised by misguided and anonymous activists hell-bent on undermining not only women who wish to advance the ongoing problems we continue to face on a daily basis, but the rule of law itself.

"I stand in solidarity with FiLiA having myself been ‘cancelled’ earlier in the year, only for me to take similar legal action and for The Stand to back down.

"I stand by that concern, but the fight must go on to allow everyone to debate the issues freely without fear of being vilified and cancelled by a small minority out to undermine fundamental principles of democracy."

A spokesperson for Platform said: "We are fully aware of and comply with our legal obligations and responsibilities under the equality legislation.

"We welcome a diverse and eclectic clientele including those from the trans community on our premises. We also recognise the right to peaceful protest.

"As a responsible employer we always closely monitor and safeguard the safety and wellbeing of our employees and would condemn any unlawful behaviour that could affect them."