The company, a major dealer of JCB equipment in Scotland and north of England, expressed its satisfaction with its performance over the period, which had also seen it invest in a new depot in Alnwick, Northumberland, from where it serves the agriculture sector in the north-east of England. It had “outgrown” its previous depot in the region because of growing demand.

Scot JCB, which increased its headcount to 301 from 278 over the period, highlighted strong demand throughout 2022 from the housebuilding sector, although since year-end it has seen activity dwindle in this industry as it has come under pressure from rising interest rates.

READ MORE: Scotland whisky: Chivas reveals £10m expansion plan

Robin Bryant, who heads the firm as joint managing director with brother Iain, said: “It is great to get the record turnover [but it is] slightly disappointing we could not turn that into a good profit figure. But we invested a lot last year. We put a completely new IT system in for running the business, so that was quite a big challenge. We also invested in a depot in Alnwick. We bought the building and completely redeveloped it, which was a decent investment.”

He added that the company’s interest costs had increased over the year because it was holding a higher level of machinery stock compared with the previous period. With interest rates rising, Mr Bryant said: “That definitely hit our profitability and costs [and it has been] much worse this year.”

However, Iain Bryant underlined the importance of the company’s investment in Alnwick, “a strong agricultural area for us”.

He said: “We feel it was strengthening our footprint in the area. It was a considerable investment and a big change for all the staff.”

Robin Bryant added: “Already we can see the benefit of that. We are continuing to grow because we have a bit more room.”

READ MORE: Is Scotch whisky on cusp of new global boom?

Mulling the outlook for the current year, Robin Bryant said he hopes that the company can exceed the profits it made last time but acknowledged that “the pressures that were there last year are even bigger this year in terms of interest [rates]”.

He said: “There is no doubt there is a slowdown in people investing in our capital equipment right now. I think it will be an interesting time until spring, really. A lot of the jobs that were going to start are now being repriced because of inflationary pressures or put on hold. That then has a knock-on effect on ourselves.”

Asked to comment on current activity levels in the housebuilding sector, he said that while there had been a "false rush" created by changes to the width of foundations early this year, “we are seeing things slowing down now". He added: "People are holding their breath to see which way interest rates are going to go.”

But Iain Bryant said: “The positive thing is there is still a demand. It is just people are having to pause and work out their finances. Can people afford the new house with interest rates [as they are]? But the demand is there, and the housebuilders are selling, from what I hear. They are just not quite the same volume because of the rates.”

Scot JCB now employs more people than it did before Covid, with around 340 now on its books compared with 310 before the pandemic. Most of its employees are engineers and apprentices.

READ MORE: Scotland pubs: Why is hospitality industry in crisis?

Robin Bryant said: “Over the last two years we have had a real push on apprentice numbers because we just don’t feel there are enough [companies] investing in apprentices. People are constantly fighting over engineers and trying to steal engineers from each other. We have always invested in engineers but even more so over the last two years. We have really increased the number quite significantly to try and keep up with our growth.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap construction of the HS2 link from Birmingham to Manchester, Iain Bryant said: “Any time a big project like that gets scrapped, it is always disappointing. A lot of English-based customers would have had a lot of machinery on that job.

“There has been a lot of work done. I have seen some of the plans [for alternative transport projects] for the north of England and if they can go ahead with that it should give a huge boost to the north. With us being in the north of England, we should benefit from that. That is the silver lining.”