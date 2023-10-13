He gave his support on X, formerly Twitter, after Mr Yousaf posted a tearful video of his mother-in-law Elizabeth El-Nakla pleading for humanitarian action.

Responding to the distressing video, Mr Ross said: "This is a powerful reminder of the awful reality facing many people in Gaza right now, in the wake of Hamas's appalling terrorist attacks last week. My thoughts are with the First Minister and his family - and all those with loved ones caught up in this conflict."

In the short film, Ms El-Nakla asked "where is people's humanity?"

The mother of Mr Yousaf's wife Nadia - travelled from her home in Scotland last week to visit family in Gaza with her husband Maged, but has since been "trapped" there following the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent reprisals.

This afternoon Mr Sarwar also issued a public message.

He wrote on X: "My heart breaks for Humza’s family & all of those fearing for their safety in Gaza & Israel. We must condemn Hamas, but that can’t mean the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. International law must be upheld with free flow of electricity, water, food & medicine."

Earlier a Scottish Labour source said he was "shocked" that Mr Sarwar had not given Mr Yousaf his personal public support.

"Even Douglas Ross has found it within himself to say something and show his support to Humza Yousaf and his family," they said. "The Scottish Labour leadership has said nothing publicly. I am shocked and angry at that."

A second Scottish Labour figure said: "It’s up to Anas what decisions he makes but it does seem odd that he hasn’t said anything publicly."

A source close to Mr Sarwar said he had spoken privately to Mr Yousaf to give his support to him four days ago.

According to the UN, Israel has made a plea to Palestinians for them to move to the southern part of the Gaza Strip ahead of a ground offensive, although Hamas has asked them to stay in place.

The region subject to the order includes Gaza's biggest hospital, which Human Rights Watch has said is dealing with more than 6,000 casualties, and two major refugee camps.

The UN described the military order as "devastating".

Speaking from Deir Al-Balah, south of Gaza city, Ms El-Nakla - who said the video would be her "last" - said: "Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are.

"One million people, no food, no water - and still they're bombing them as they're leaving.

"Where are you going to put them?

"But my thought is - all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated.

"Where is humanity? Where's people's hearts in the world, to let this happen in this day and age?

"May God help us, goodbye."

In a post alongside the video, Mr Yousaf said: "This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland.

"She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas.

"She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go."

Among the first to comment on the post was former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wrote: "My heart breaks for the people of Israel and for all the innocent civilians in Gaza who are also paying the price of Hamas' appalling acts of terror.

"Closer to home, my thoughts are with my friends Nadia and Humza and their family, and also with Scotland's precious Jewish community, at this unimaginably awful time."

The video comes after Mr Yousaf urged the international community to "step up".

He said on Twitter: "UN has said the order to move 1.1m people in 24 hours will lead to 'devastating humanitarian consequences'.

"The international community must step up and demand an end to collective punishment.

"Enough. There can be no justification for the death of innocent men, women & children."